Feast Week kicks off Tuesday, spotlighting the Auburn Tigers as they travel to Las Vegas to compete in the 2026 Players Era 8 Tournament throughout the week.

The men’s basketball program will look to respond after failing to stop a top-15 team, the Arizona Wildcats, last Friday night at home. Fortunately for head coach Steven Pearl, he now has the opportunity to face more top-15 teams over the course of this week, with three in the mix for the 8-team tournament he’s taking part in.

Last year, it was 18 teams that the Tigers were in the mix with, picking up a win over Oregon, then a loss to the eventual-national champions in Michigan, to miss out on playing in the playoff bracket of that event. Now, Pearl’s group will play at least three games, looking to boost its resume to help it get into the NCAA Tournament in a few months.

Pearl hopes to gain more learning experiences as this group continues to mold.

“There’s three teams in the Players Era that are as good as Arizona, at least, right?” he said after the Arizona loss. ‘West Virginia, they’re really good too, so it’s beneficial, as long as we’re willing to learn from it.”

Auburn will look to get more out of its backcourt, Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton, in these key games. Pettiford only scored nine points from 14 shots, while Overton added only five points and five steals. While the rest of the Tigers’ supporting cast did enough, Pearl will need more from his top guys if they want to take down the likes of Florida, Houston and Kansas, who he’s alluding to.

West Virginia also don’t have a loss, but Auburn is its first true test against a Power Six opponent this season. If the Tigers win, they would most likely see Kansas, who just stuffed Kentucky in a locker in Chicago.

However, it is still early in the season, and in college basketball, anything can truly happen. Auburn will look to get its star players involved and gain momentum, with a strong win against a top team in this field granting it an important win going into March in several months.

Below is all of the tournament information, with updated scores, as the results finish in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Players Era 8 Schedule: Nov. 17-19

Tuesday, Nov. 17

1 p.m.: No. 8 Houston vs. Rutgers

3:30 p.m.: No. 1 Florida vs. Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.: No. 11 Kansas vs. UNLV

11 p.m.: Auburn vs. West Virginia

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Semifinal 1: Winners of the first two games from Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2: Winners of the last two games, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation 1: Losers for the first two games, 1:00 p.m.

Consolation 2: Losers of the last two games from Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Final: 10 p.m.

Third Place Game: 1:30 p.m.

Fifth Place Game: 4 p.m.

Seventh Place Game: 7:30 p.m.

All games are in local time with Auburn University.

Television: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN app. Auburn’s game on Tuesday will take place on ESPN.

Prediction: Fourth place, wins against West Virginia, falls to Kansas in the next round and Houston in the third-place game.

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