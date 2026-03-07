Alabama's Nate Oats Takes Shot at Auburn Ahead of Saturday: 'I don't like those guys'

The Auburn Tigers are set for their biggest game of the year on Saturday night, as they travel to Tuscaloosa for a date with their arch-rivals to conclude the regular season.

And as if this matchup couldn’t be any more important in terms of postseason implications and aspirations for the Tigers, Alabama head coach Nate Oats managed to add a little more gas to the fire ahead of this year’s Iron Bowl of Basketball rematch.

Oats issued a message to the Crimson Tide faithful on Friday during his press conference, and he made an interesting remark toward Auburn while asking Alabama fans to act respectfully when the visiting Tigers come to town.

"I’d just say to our fans, I appreciate the rivalry as much as anybody that probably didn’t grow up in the state of Alabama does," Oats said after Friday's practice. "I don’t like these guys. We want to beat ‘em as much as we can beat them by every time we play them.”

Typically, it’s not a normal occurrence that a head coach speaks poorly about an opposing team, even if it’s their arch-rival. However, after all, it’s the Iron Bowl of Basketball, and there aren’t many other things that induce more hatred than Alabama vs. Auburn – in any sport, but especially on the hardwood.

“That road win at their place last year on their senior night was one of the best wins we’ve ever had,” Oats continued. “I’m sure they’re trying to repay us for it. I’d just ask the fans to remember that we are Alabama, that we show class here.”

Although Alabama beat Auburn on senior night last season at Neville Arena, courtesy of a Mark Sears buzzer-beating floater to secure the victory as time expired, the Tigers certainly picked up a more important win of the two-game series.

Then-No. 1 Auburn defeated then-No. 2 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum for the first meeting of last season’s campaign, which marked the first AP No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in SEC history. Johni Broome posted 19 points and 14 rebounds en route to a 94-85 victory over the Crimson Tide on their home floor in the biggest Iron Bowl of Basketball in the state’s history.

Additionally, the second meeting of the season in March on the Plains came after Auburn had already clinched the SEC regular-season title and secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"As many great wins as we’ve had since I’ve been here in any sport, Alabama’s never rushed the floor because we expect to win, and we know how to act with class when we win,” Oats said. “We also know how to act with class during the game.”

“So let’s make sure that the cheering— while we despise Auburn— let’s be respectful in our chants, cheers and everything tomorrow in the game. We can be as loud as anybody in the country. We can be the best fans in the country and still be respectful. That’s what I’d expect out of our fans.”

Oats could certainly be referring to last year’s clash at Coleman Coliseum before Auburn’s historic win in the league’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, during which the Alabama student section chanted “F*** you, Auburn” prior to tipoff.

Alabama claimed the first edition of this year’s IBOB, as strong 3-point shooting in the second half and lackluster perimeter defense from the Tigers propelled the Tide to a 96-92 win over Auburn on Feb. 7.

However, contrary to last year, the second game between the two squads means more for Auburn than the first did. The Tigers have dropped six of their last eight, and sit firmly on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.

A top-20, Quad-1 win on the road could certainly be exactly what Auburn needs to sneak its way into the Big Dance. But on the flip side, a loss would likely make the path to a postseason bid extremely tough.