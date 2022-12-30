22 Auburn athletes who shined in 2022

Another year has come and gone on the Plains, leaving us with some special memories.

Whether it be the gymnastics team going to the final four, the baseball team making the College World Series, or the volleyball team making the NCAA Tournament and pulling off a major upset.

Moments like these make Auburn the special place it is, and none of that would be possible if not for these amazing athletes.

Breaking this list down to 22 names was nearly impossible, as so many Tiger athletes are deserving.

Let's recognize the athletes who brought Auburn fans unforgettable moments like these over the past calendar year.

Let's take a look at 22 outstanding Auburn athletes who helped make moments like this happen.

Sonny DiChiara © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Sonny DiChiara was the SEC CO-Player of the year and led the Tigers in batting average at .383. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels and now plays for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. Blake Burkhalter Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics Burkhalter was second in the nation with saves recording 16 in 2022. He was selected to the All-American Second Team and later drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Burkhalter now plays for the Braves High-A affiliate, the Rome Braves. Blake Rambusch Rambusch was on the SEC All-Defensive Team and was right behind DiChiara in batting average, hitting .327. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners and now plays for their Arizona Complex League team. Suni Lee © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Suni Lee won SEC Freshman of the Year and was an All-American for beam and floor. She was the Tiger's headliner as she won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Lee will be back in 2023 to try and win the Tiger's a National Championship. Aria Brusch © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Aria Brusch was on the All-SEC team and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll. She will be back to help the Tigers make a National Championship run in 2023. Derrian Gobourne © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Derrian Gobourne made the All-SEC team in 2022 and was the National Runner-Up in bars and floor. She has been a staple of the Auburn gymnastics team for years and will be back for her fifth year in 2023. Sophia Groth © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Sophia Groth was the Tiger's other talented freshman, along with Lee. She was All-SEC and made the All-American Second Team for beam. Groth will be around for a long time, continuing to turn Auburn gymnastics into a blue-blood program. Dontavious Hill © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dontavious Hill was one of the Tiger's most decorated track and field athletes in 2022. He was an All-American in jump and high jump. Hill won silver at the SEC Outdoor meet with a jump of 2.21 meters. Aicha Coulibaly Auburn Athletics Aicha Coulibaly made the All-SEC Second Team after a remarkable 2021-22 season, where she averaged 17.1 points per game. She is currently in season, hoping to bring the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament. Akasha Anderson Auburn Athletics Akasha Anderson made the All-SEC team and the SEC All-Freshman team. She had 428 kills, the second most in a single season for a Tiger volleyball player. The future is very bright for Anderson going forward. Fallan Lanham Auburn Athletics Fallan Lanham had 35 aces in 2022, which was the sixth most in a season in program history. Her average of 0.29 aces per match was the seventh highest in a single season in program history. Kendal Kemp Auburn Athletics Kendal Kemp made the SEC All-Freshman team for the Tigers in 2022. In her freshman campaign, she had 204 kills and 180 total blocks for the Tigers. With all of this young talent, the future is very bright for the Auburn volleyball team. Ava Stearns Auburn Athletics 2022 First team All-American over Fences Undefeated over Fences in the SEC Championships in March. 7-0-0 over Fences this spring; NCEA & SEC Fences Rider of the Month for Nov Ellie Ferrigno Auburn Athletics 2022 First team All-American on the Flat; Second team All-American over Fences Unbeaten in Fences and Flat in the SEC Championships in March. 7-0-0 over Fences this spring; NCEA & SEC Fences Rider of the Month for Oct Jabari Smith AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. Jabari Smith won SEC Freshman of the Year, National Freshman of the Year and was on the All-SEC First Team. Smith averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his one season with the Tigers. This led to him being the number three overall pick by the Houston Rockets. Walker Kessler © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Walker Kessler won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and was All-SEC First Team. He averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.56 blocks per game. This led to him being selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was later traded to the Utah Jazz, where he currently plays. Wendell Green Jr. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Wendell Green Jr. averaged 12.7 points and 3.8 assists per game for the Tigers during the 2021-22 season. He became a crowd favorite thanks to his deep threes giving him the nickname "Logo Wen." Green Jr. is currently the Tiger's starting point guard, hoping to help the Tigers repeat as SEC Champions. KD Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily KD Johnson had the second-highest average points per game in 2021-22 behind Smith, scoring 12.3 a game. Johnson, like Green Jr., became a crowd favorite for his crazy facial expressions getting him the nickname "Psyco KD." Johnson is back for the Tigers, hoping to make the 2022-23 season one to remember. Bri Ellis Auburn Athletics Bri Ellis was the SEC Freshman of the Year and made the All-SEC Second Team. Ellis hit .302 her freshman year and crushed 20 home runs. Ellis could be one of the best hitters in the SEC in 2023. Tank Bigsby Jason Homan/ Auburn Daily Tank Bigsby had 970 rushing yards for the Tigers in 2022. He is a three-year starter for the Tigers at running back and has put together some crazy highlight plays. Bigsby has declared for the NFL Draft, so the next time you see him on a football field, it will be in an NFL uniform. Derick Hall Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Derick Hall made the All-SEC First Team in 2022 thanks to his seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Hall has declared for the NFL Draft and will likely hear his name called on day two. He was truly an Auburn man through and through, so hopefully, he will put together a remarkable NFL career. Robby Ashford Jason Homan/Auburn Daily Robby Ashford took over as the Tigers starting quarterback after an injury to TJ Finley. He ran with this, impressing people with his ability to move the football with his legs and arm. Ashford has a chance to be a great quarterback under the wing of newly hired head coach Hugh Freeze.

It was another fantastic year on the Plains, and you can expect there to be a lot more memories made in 2023. Happy New Year, everyone, and War Eagle!

