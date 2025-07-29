Auburn Basketball Adds Preseason Exhibition Game in Atlanta
The Auburn Tigers have added another game to their 2025-26 schedule.
Auburn will take on the Memphis Tigers on Oct. 30 in a preseason exhibition matchup at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the program announced on Tuesday.
The game will mark the fourth meeting in six years between the two squads of Tigers, as they previously faced off at the 2020 and 2022 editions of Holiday Hoopsgiving – also at State Farm Arena – before Auburn defeated Memphis 90-76 to win the 2024 Maui Invitational last season.
Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are 2-1 against Memphis in that five-year stretch, with the only loss coming in 2022 when Memphis emerged victorious 82-73.
The contest will serve as Auburn’s second exhibition game of the season, as the Tigers will also play Oklahoma State on Oct. 15 at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Ala.
The Tigers will return to a venue that has seen a great deal of recent Auburn basketball success – and history – unfold after taking down Michigan and Michigan State just a few months ago in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, respectfully, to advance to the program’s second-ever Final Four.
Accounting for last season’s March Madness wins and previous Holiday Hoopsgiving victories, Auburn holds a 6-1 record at State Farm Arena over the last five years.
Auburn boasts a large alumni and fanbase presence in Atlanta, as State Farm Arena seemingly transformed into “Neville Arena East” in March to lift the Tigers to a South Regional Championship. Thus, expect nothing different in October.
Auburn’s exhibition matchup with Memphis will act as a precursor to another historically tough non-conference schedule, which already includes dates with Houston in Birmingham, Ala., Purdue in Indianapolis, NC State in the SEC/ACC challenge, and Oregon and Michigan in Las Vegas at the Players Era Festival.
The Tigers will also host Wofford, Merrimack and Queens at scattered points throughout the nonconference slate.