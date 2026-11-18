The Auburn Tigers couldn’t hit the ground running late in Las Vegas in the Players Era 8 tournament, falling in the first round to West Virginia, 76-70, on Tuesday.

Head coach Steven Pearl saw his team struggle against a pesky Mountaineer defense, forcing a season-high 17 turnovers in the win and falling into a rut in the middle 20 minutes to get into too deep a hole. Auburn struggled to stop the backcourt duo of Miles Sadler and Finley Bizjack, who combined for 36 points in the win.

However, Pearl will leave the game with optimism that his team can complete comebacks in the future. Auburn trailed by as much as 18 points with 13 minutes remaining, but the next nine minutes saw the Tigers go on a 20-6 run to cut the lead to one point at the 4:19 mark in the second half.

Then, the team saw turnovers and missed shots while struggling to slow down West Virginia down the stretch, which led to the loss.

The comeback was on the shoulders of junior Tahaad Pettiford, who had a quiet first half before erupting for a 14-point outing in the second frame. Auburn’s point guard finished with 20 points and three assists, hitting clinical shots during that comeback stretch to give the Tigers the momentum back in Sin City.

Auburn couldn’t shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, though, shooting the three at a 21.7% clip. The Tigers struggled to rebound the ball, despite their size, losing the margin 35-29. It didn’t help that forward Owen Freeman was in foul trouble all game, while Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye only recorded one rebound and had a plus/minus of -13.

Meanwhile, Narcisse Ngoy was the strongest candidate down low with seven boards and three blocks. He only converted one of his four free throw attempts, though, emphasizing Auburn’s 59.1% clip from the free throw line.

West Virginia made it difficult to move the ball for the Tigers, as well as bringing plenty of pressure to Pettiford on ball screens. While there were eventual solutions, Pearl hopes to iron out those kinks in the final two games of the tournament before heading back to the normal non-conference slate.

Auburn will be back in action tomorrow afternoon against the UNLV Rebels on the consolation side of the Players Era 8 bracket. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. central time from the Michelob Ultra Arena.

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