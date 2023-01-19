The memes were great in Auburn's SEC road win over LSU

Auburn has struggled on the road so far this season, but that was not the case in their matchup with LSU.

The Tigers dominated nearly the whole game taking an 11-point lead into halftime and then winning by an 18-point margin.

Many people played well for the Tigers leading to the 67-49 win.

Jaylin Williams and Wendell Green both had 14 points. Allen Flanigan, Lior Berman, and KD Johnson all had eight pushing Auburn past the Bayou Bengals.

Berman played an excellent game for Auburn, scoring three baskets, including a contested three. Every time Berman get's significant minutes, he makes it harder and harder to keep him on the bench.

This win makes Auburn 5-1 in conference play, right on the tails of Alabama and Tennessee.

Winning in the PMAC has proven difficult for Auburn teams, so this was a big mid-week game to win.

This team has rebounded exceptionally well from the Georgia loss putting themselves in a prime position to get a top-three seed in the SEC Tournament and a six or better seed in the Big Dance.

An Auburn win means the opponent is getting memed, so let's see what Auburn fans had ready for LSU.

Let's take a look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some other great memes from the Auburn family.

