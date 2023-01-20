Ranking Auburn basketball's 28 straight home wins in Neville Arena

Following Gonzaga's home loss to Loyola Marymount last night, the Auburn Tigers now hold the longest home win streak in the nation. Bruce Pearl's squad has yet to be defeated inside Neville Arena through 28 straight tries.

We decided to rank every single victory through that span.

28. North Alabama - 70-44 (2021-22)

27. Georgia State - 72-64 (2022-23)

26. Texas Southern - 72-56 (2022-23)

25. Colgate - 93-66 (2022-23)

This was one of Auburn's better shooting performances over the past couple of seasons. The Tigers were hot early and never looked back.

24. Winthrop - 89-65 (2022-23)

23. ULM - 93-65 (2021-22)

22. South Florida - 67-59 (2022-23)

21. Yale - 86-64 (2021-22)

Devan Cambridge recorded a double-double.

20. George Mason - 70-52 (2022-23)

19. Morehead State - 77-54 (2021-22)

Wendell Green dropped 19 points in his first game as an Auburn Tiger.

18. Georgia - 83-60 (2021-22)

This game was a over from the jump, and the crowd was loving it.

17. Ole Miss - 77-64 (2021-22)

16. UCF - 85-68 (2021-22)

Walker Kessler had 17 points and 6 blocks.

15. Mississippi State - 78-71 (2020-21)

This was a solid win to cap off a rather disappointing season. Jamal Johnson got the start at point guard and dished out seven assists in the win.

14. Vanderbilt - 94-80 (2022-23)

Jabari Smith rained threes all night, finished with a career-high 31 points.

13. Murray State - 71-58 (2021-22)

That Murray State squad finished 31-3 on the season.

12. Texas A&M - 75-58 (2021-22)

ESPN was in the house for a dominant defensive performance in front of a sold out crowd. Kessler earned his second triple-double of the season.

11. #25 Tennessee - 77-72 (2020-21)

Allen Flanigan poured in 23 points to help Auburn earn one of their best wins of the 2020 season.

10. Mississippi State - 69-63 (2022-23)

This win showed a couple of things about the Tigers, giving it a higher ranking than some may expect. For one, it showed they could beat a team with a similar playing style - physical, hard-nosed defense with a slower paced offense - but it also was the definition of a home win in Neville Arena.

It's in games like this where the winning streak doesn't really come to mind. If State had just hit a couple of their three point attempts (they went 0-18), this could have been the one to snap it. Auburn held their ground in a tough game.

9. Oklahoma - 86-68 (2021-22)

Auburn's first home game as the No. 1 team in the nation was a fun one - yet another strong defensive performance was aided by Jabari Smith's 23 points.

8. St. Louis - 65-60 (2022-23)

The revenge game vs St. Louis was a hard fought one that featured a late 11-0 run to give the Tigers the victory.

7. Florida 85-73 (2021-22)

6. Florida - 61-58 (2022-23)

According to KenPom, this is one of the most tense games played thus far this season.

5. #16 LSU - 70-55 (2021-22)

Walker Kessler recorded his first triple double against the then undefeated LSU Tigers.

4. #13 Arkansas - 82-73 (2022-23)

This was before Arkansas began their decline, but according to Bruce Pearl himself, this may be one of the top five wins he's ever had in Neville Arena.

3. South Carolina - 82-71 (2021-22)

Some may have this lower because of the significance of the opponent, but the significance of the game was large. Auburn clinched their first outright regular season SEC since 1999.

Alabama - 100-81 (2021-22)

Auburn dominated the paint en route to dropping triple digits on the Crimson Tide.

1. #12 Kentucky - 80-71 (2021-22)

This may be the loudest Neville has ever gotten.

