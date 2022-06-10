Auburn basketball schedules home-and-home finale against Washington

The Tigers have set the date for the second leg of their home-and-home with the Huskies.

Four years ago, Auburn started a home-and-home with the Washington Huskies. The Tigers blew out No. 25 Washington 88-66 in December of 2018. It was their last game against a Pac-12 opponent.

Now, Auburn is finally set the date for a trip to Washington this upcoming season.

The Tigers will take on the Huskies on December 21st at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. Game time for the contest has not been announced.

Washington will be Auburn's second Pac-12 matchup of the 2022-23 season, as the Tigers begin a home-and-home with the USC Trojans just three days prior on December 18th.

Here is what Auburn's current 2022-23 schedule looks like.

Vs George Mason (Mon, Nov. 7th)

Vs USF (Fri, Nov. 11th)

Vs Bradley (Tue, Nov 22nd, Cancun Challenge)

Vs Northwestern/Liberty (Wed, Nov. 23rd Cancun Challenge)

Vs Saint Louis (Sun, Nov. 27th)

At USC (Sun, Dec. 18th)

At Washington (Wed, Dec 21st)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has put an emphasis on creating a difficult non-conference schedule to better prepare his team for the grind of the SEC slate. This season appears to be no different, as all but one team (South Florida, No. 252) on Auburn's schedule finished in the top third of the 2022 KenPom rankings.

A quick look into the two matchups with USC and Washington indicates that Auburn will need solid guard play. Last season, the Trojans and Huskies were 4th and 51st nationally in average height, respectively. Auburn is going to need to learn how to get past hedged screens and high ball pressure, especially if the other team has length. If they can't, these will be two difficult non-con games.

