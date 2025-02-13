Auburn Basketball Star Named in All-American Projections
As the regular season comes to a close for the college basketball season, awards and honors banter has commenced. Bleacher Report has started to look at which players could be getting the honor of being named First Team All-American. Upon the names listed, one Auburn Tigers star made it onto the list. It’s none other than Johni Broome.
Auburn Tigers Superstar is a Lock
The Tigers’ do-it-all forward Johni Broome has been projected to be one of the players to be a First Team All-American. He is one of two players expected to be on the list from the SEC, the other being guard Mark Sears from Alabama. Those two will face off next game on Feb. 15 in a clash of No. 1 vs No. 2 teams.
Broome has had a fantastic year. So far, it has been the best season of his five-year career. The forward/center started his career with Morehead State as a freshman before transferring to Auburn for his sophomore season. After becoming a Tiger, Broome saw almost all of his stats increase, especially in the last two seasons.
Broome will want to Sweep All the Awards
While Broome is in strong contention for the honors mentioned above, he will also be considered for the Naismith College Player of the Year alongside Duke’s forward Cooper Flagg Both players are on the First Team list alongside Sears, Marquette’s guard Kam Jones and Purdue’s guard Braden Smith.
The Second Team All-Americans included guard Walter Clayton Jr. from Florida, guard Zakai Ziegler from Tennessee, guard P.J. Haggerty from Memphis, center Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton and center Hunter Dickinson from Kansas.
While these are not official, these could be the 10 players to watch as we go down the final stretch of games, even with some of these players playing against each other, multiple times.