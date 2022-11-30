Skip to main content

Where does Auburn basketball rank statistically in the SEC?

Here's a look at some Auburn basketball statistics and where they rank in the SEC.

Auburn is off to a 7-0 start, but it has been shaky at times. 

The Tigers have beaten some good mid-major teams this season, but some more challenging games are upcoming. 

What has kept the Tigers in some games this season has been their suffocating defense. Playing defense this good will keep Auburn in some ball games until they are able to start knocking down shots. 

The SEC is incredibly deep season, and teams like Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee will make it difficult for the Tigers to repeat as SEC Champions. 

This team will go as its shooters go, so there will be some rough games against tough opponents when the shots don't fall. Then there will be games where the basket looks like a bigger, and the Tigers can't miss. 

Let's look and see where the Tigers stack up compared to the rest of the SEC.

Points Per Game

Wendell Green Jr. vs Texas Southern

Auburn is 10th in the SEC with 70.1 points per game. 

Assists Per Game

Yohan Traore

Auburn is 7th in the SEC with 13.7 assists per game. 

Field Goal Percentage

Johni Broome

Auburn is 11th in the SEC with a 41.3 field goal percentage. 

Free Throw Percentage

Chance Westry in his Auburn basketball debut vs Winthrop.

Auburn is 11th in the SEC with a 65.8 field goal percentage. 

Three-Point Percentage

Dylan Cardwell

Auburn is last in the SEC with a 26.6 three-point percentage. (This is a very concerning mark through seven games.)

Rebounds Per Game

Zep Jasper hits a three to start the game vs Winthrop.

Auburn is third in the SEC in total rebounds, securing 42.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers are second in the SEC in offensive rebounding averaging 14.6 per game. 

Blocks Per Game

Wendell Green celebrating vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.

Auburn leads the SEC with 8.3 blocks per game. The Tiger's 8.3 blocks per game also lead the nation. 

Steals Per Game

Zep Jasper defending South Florida for Auburn Basketball.

Auburn is 8th in the SEC with 9.1 steals per game. 

Bench Points Per Game

Johni Broome

Auburn is 28th in the nation in bench points per game with 32.38. 

Individual Stats of Note

Dylan Cardwell

Johni Broome is tied for 4th in the nation with 22 blocks, while Dylan Cardwell is tied for 6th with 20. 

Broome is third in the SEC with 8.7 rebounds per game. 

Wendell Green Jr. is 19th in the SEC with 13.4 points per game.

Jaylin Williams is tied for 9th in the SEC with nine steals. 

Wendell Green shooting free throws.
