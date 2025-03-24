Auburn's Bruce Pearl Moves to Next Round for Naismith Coach of the Year
ATLANTA – Auburn head coach and Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl was one of four finalists for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award as announced by The Atlanta Tipoff Club on Monday.
Pearl has led the Tigers to a 30-5 overall record (tied for the most wins in program history with the 2019 NCAA Final Four squad), the SEC regular-season title, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the program’s sixth NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. He became the all-time winningest coach in Auburn history with the team’s win at Texas on Jan. 7, 2025. This is Pearl’s sixth NCAA Tournament appearance at Auburn, the most by any coach in program history.
Three of the finalists would be the first coach or player to win the award from their school. This trio includes Pearl, St. John’s Rick Pitino and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson. Duke’s Jon Scheyer would be the second Duke coach to earn the award after Mike Krzyzewski won in 1989, 1992 and 1999.
“As we near the electrifying finale of this exceptional college basketball season, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for the steadfast dedication and tireless effort these coaches have shown in guiding their teams toward the summit of a national title,” said Eric Oberman, President of the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
“The race for the prestigious Werner Ladder Naismith Award, honoring the top Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, has been utterly captivating, highlighting the outstanding success of these leaders and the programs they've elevated.”
“Werner Ladder wants to congratulate these amazing coaches and their teams,” said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations at ProDriven Brands. “We're rooting for them to keep winning and appreciate the incredible leadership they show, which inspires their players, fans and everyone who loves college basketball.”
The 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year announcement will occur on Sunday, April 6, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in San Antonio. The Tobin Center in San Antonio will host the event. SiriusXM will simulcast the live announcement on SiriusXM College Sports Radio (Channel 84).
This year, fans will have a say in determining the winner through the Naismith Awards Fan Vote presented by Jersey Mike’s. Starting March 25, fans can visit www.naismithfanvote.com or on X (@naismithtrophy) to cast their ballot for one of these four finalists for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award. Voting ends at 12 p.m. ET on April 1, and fans are limited to one vote per day. The fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.
The four finalists for each category were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, composed of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, all of whom base their selections on outstanding coaching performances during the 2024-25 college basketball season. The vote was tabulated and verified by the Forensic Accounting team of iDiscovery Solutions, Inc., a consultative experts firm.
