Auburn's Dylan Cardwell 'Grateful' for Breakout Performance
Auburn Tigers basketball center Dylan Cardwell has made a name for himself during his time on the Plains. As a regular on the jumbotron at Jordan-Hare Stadium during football games and a well-known figure in the community, Cardwell has held celebrity status in Auburn for a long time.
But having a big moment on the court took some time.
Cardwell has taken on a bigger role on the court as his time with the Tigers has gone along. In Auburn’s non-conference finale against Monmouth on Monday night, Cardwell recorded the first double-double of his college career. The 6-foot-11 Augusta, Ga. native finished the game with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
I’m just grateful I was on the receiving end of a double-double after seeing so many guys before me get double-doubles, Caldwell said. “I’m just grateful that it was my turn. It feels great.”
Caldwell was not a highly ranked recruit coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, he was rated as a three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 173 player nationally and the No. 28 center in the class of 2020.
Once Cardwell got to Auburn, it took time for him to secure a spot in the starting lineup. Cardwell made just two starts for Auburn prior to this season after playing behind big men such as JT Thor, Walker Kessler and Johni Broome throughout his time as a Tiger.
Cardwell’s patience has paid off, however, and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl complemented his ability to be a teammate.
“Dylan (Cardwell) will be as good a teammate as any player I've ever coached,” Pearl said. “He's been a great leader. We've gotten good leadership on our team, and he can get better.”
In addition to speaking highly of Cardwell’s ability to be a team player, Pearl is equally familiar with the impact he can make on the floor. Following Auburn’s win over Monmouth, Pearl highlighted an aspect of Cardwell’s game that stood out to him while guarding the Hawks’ 6-foot-7 guard Abdi Bashir Jr.
“Dylan (Cardwell) can play in the NBA because of his ability to guard anywhere in the court, like when he matched up with (Abdi) Bashir, nobody's worried about it,” Pearl said. “That was probably the two best guys guarding him, with Chad Baker (Mazara).”
Cardwell has the potential to leave Auburn as the winningest player in program history. Jaylin Williams currently leads Auburn with 114 wins throughout his career, a number that Cardwell is quickly closing in on.