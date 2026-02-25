Auburn Foe Charles Bediako's Fight Against NCAA Takes More Turns

Former Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako appealed his case for eligibility to the Alabama Supreme Court, via Nick Kelly of al.com. However, his simultaneous appeal for interim injunctive relief was swiftly denied, being rejected in less than 24 hours. Tuscaloosa Circuit Court judge Daniel Pruet left his comments short on the matter, needing just a single sentence.

“The Plaintiff's Motion for an Injunction Pending Appeal is denied,” wrote Pruet.

The verdict means that Bediako, who played in five games for the Crimson Tide this season thanks to a temporary restraining order that expired Feb. 9, will not play again this season barring an extremely quick decision by the State Supreme Court

Bediako, a former SEC All-Freshman team member and dual citizen of America and Canada, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was later signed to a two-way contract by the San Antonio Spurs, as well as exhibit-10 deals by the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.

He appeared in 45 G-League games across three seasons, primarily with the Nuggets’ affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Bediako averaged 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 34 games with Grand Rapids in the 2024-25 regular season.

Despite his professional experience, he was granted a temporary restraining order to join Alabama in a Tuscaloosa County court on Jan. 21 by judge James Roberts, a donor to the University of Alabama who is listed on the Crimson Tide Foundation’s website. A week later, Roberts recused himself from the case after significant backlash, and a Tuscaloosa County circuit court subsequently denied Bediako’s appeal for a preliminary injunction.

Alabama was 3-2 in games that Bediako played for the Tide, with wins over Auburn, Texas A&M, and Missouri. The two losses came against Tennessee and at Florida, with the latter being in blowout fashion, 100-77. However, two of those three wins came by slim margins, with Bediako’s point total being more than the final margin in Alabama’s victories over Texas A&M and Auburn.

The former G-Leaguer’s attorneys have also argued that injunctive relief is necessary once again, as a victory at the state level would be “null” without an injunction allowing the former G-League player to step on a college court for a third stint. However, as with the initial appeal for an injunction, this second attempt was denied.

“Common sense won a round today. The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said after Bediako lost his initial appeal.

The case, as well as its ongoing nature, has drawn outcry from almost every major voice in the sport, including legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale, who went on a rant about it during the broadcast of Auburn’s Feb. 7 game against Alabama in Neville Arena.

“I think you’ve got to go by the book,” Vitale said. “And the book says very, very black-and-white that you sign a two-way contract, you play in the G-League, you’re not eligible. It’s as simple as that.”

Basketball icon Dickie V has had enough of Charles Bediako 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/82F7MsrznC — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) February 7, 2026

Even SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on the topic, calling Bediako’s attempts unfair to current SEC student athletes and arguing that Bediako’s case and those like it “cause disruptions” in the landscape of college sports.

"Inconsistent application of the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case – through court rulings or otherwise – fuels disruption in college sports," Sankey said in a court filing before Bediako’s injunction hearing.

The judges appear to agree with Sankey, blocking Bediako’s attempts to continue playing college basketball without an official ruling in the State Supreme Court. Though, with the string of events that have played out to this point, who knows how far up the court system Bediako and his attorneys will drag the case?