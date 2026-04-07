Auburn Guard Kevin Overton Reveals Decision on Future with Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have successfully retained one of their best players for the 2026-27 campaign.

Junior guard Kevin Overton announced his intention to return to the Plains for another year, according to a video posted on Tuesday. He marks the first Tiger to declare his return for next season.

Overton emerged as Auburn’s best shooter, by far, in March and April, and he was viewed as a crucial weapon that the Tigers absolutely needed to retain heading into Steven Pearl’s second season at the helm.

In one year in the orange and blue, the Texas Tech transfer posted 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. However, Overton didn’t break out until later in the season, as he averaged 18.6 points on 53.7% shooting from downtown through Auburn’s five NIT games.

Overton recorded 20 points or more in six of Auburn’s last nine games of the season, including his impressive showing on Sunday in the Tigers’ NIT championship-clinching victory over Tulsa.

He led all players with 26 points on 5-for-8 from behind the arc, and his game-tying triple in the final seconds of regulation to send it to overtime is likely cemented as the biggest shot of Auburn’s season.

Overton will certainly be a key pillar as Pearl begins to build his roster for next year, as he will provide both veteran leadership and elite offensive production for a squad that could be relatively young.

Obviously, Overton’s return is a huge boost for Auburn’s staff in terms of continuity and proven contribution, but the Tigers will still need to attack the transfer portal for multiple guards.

The futures of other guards such as starter Tahaad Pettiford, Kaden Magwood, Simon Walker, and Abdul Bashir remain unknown at the moment, but odds likely favor multiple of them entering the portal this offseason.

Assuming Pettiford and Magwood enter the portal, Auburn likely needs to pick up around three guards — who can play at the one and the two spots — to ensure its backcourt can compete with the SEC next year.

The transfer portal opened on April 7, meaning Pearl and the Tigers still have plenty of time to add necessary pieces.