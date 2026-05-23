Could Auburn Basketball Lose Players After New NCAA Eligibility Requirements?

It is certainly a new era in college basketball, as overseas players are flooding teams all across the league, and the Auburn Tigers are no exception. However, new NCAA eligibility rules and guidelines have recently been shared with the media, and they could prove disastrous for the Tigers, as well as a host of teams across the league.

In essence, the new guidelines state that former professional players will not be allowed to participate in NCAA events, with the league citing the MLB, NBA, NFL, Premier League and WNBA as examples. However, this restriction may not be limited to just American professional sports.

According to the guidelines, obtained by Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated, players who “entered an agreement with, competed on or received compensation from a team that participates in a league with minimum compensation that exceeds actual and necessary expenses” will not be allowed to gain or regain any college eligibility.

The full text of the new eligibility requirements can be found here.

New guidance issued by the NCAA to schools earlier this month opens the door for a crackdown on the tidal wave of international pros hoping to head to college basketball. Players from top leagues could face added scrutiny.



Statement from NCAA enclosed: https://t.co/whdbVQvLCu — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) May 21, 2026

These rules seem more targeted at situations like that of Alabama’s Charles Bediako, or potentially LSU’s recruiting practices this year, but Auburn may be caught in the crossfire if the rules are enforced in a way that disallows overseas professionals to play in collegiate basketball.

The Tigers recently signed Narcisse Ngoy, a 21-year-old former French professional who played for Poitiers Basket 86 until signing with the Tigers this year. He is expected to be a starter at center for Steven Pearl’s squad.

Additionally, Lithuanian professional Mantas Rubštavičius signed with the Tigers just a week ago, in an engagement that may be cut short, depending on how the rules are enforced. Rubštavičius is also expected to be a starter for the Tigers at this time.

There has been quite a bit of speculation as to how the NCAA will enforce these rules. Some say that international signees will be left alone if they meet the age requirements for the NCAA’s proposed new age-based eligibility; some argue that those already signed will be grandfathered in as the landscape of the league changes, while others argue that the NCAA will crack down hard on former professionals in the wake of the disaster that was the Charles Bediako situation last year.

Until Tiger fans know for sure, though, they will likely be on the edges of their seats as the Tigers wait and see how the new rules will impact the future of their roster.

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