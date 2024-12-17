Auburn’s Johni Broome Named Co-SEC Player of the Week
For the third time this season, star Auburn Tigers forward/center Johni Broome has earned SEC Player of the Week honors, this time sharing the acknowledgment with Kentucky guard Lamont Butler.
Broome’s dominant outing in Auburn’s blowout win over Ohio State at Holliday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday earned him the recognition. Broome led the game in all three major statistical categories with 21 points, 20 rebounds and six assists despite not playing the final 11 minutes of the game.
“Playing my hardest for my team,” Broome said. “The ball just came to me. I had a rhythm. My teammates came to me and I was able to deliver.”
Despite his impressive performance, Broome believes he is capable of even more
"I feel like I can get better. I shot 50% today. I missed a lot of shots today so I wouldn't consider it my best basketball. I feel like I can play a lot better. I feel like I can play better basketball right now."
Broome’s season could not be going much better through Auburn’s first 10 games of the season. Broome has had seven double-doubles and leads the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks per game with 19.7, 12.7, 3.8 and 2.8.
Broome’s decision to return to Auburn for his final season of college basketball was one of the Tigers’ biggest wins of the offseason and it is paying off.
Butler’s share of the honor came after his 33-point outing in Kentucky’s 93-85 win over Louisville on Saturday. Additionally, Butler had three rebounds, six assists and shot a perfect 10-of-10 from the field and 6-of-6 from 3-point range.
Broome and the Tigers return to action on Tuesday night when they host Georgia State at Neville Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+.