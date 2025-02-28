Auburn’s Johni Broome Reflects on College Career, Upcoming Kentucky Bout
Auburn Tigers’ forward/center and one of two main protagonists for the Naismith College Player of the Year Johni Broome joined ESPN this morning to discuss his career and the Tigers' upcoming game against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. Here is what Broome said in his interview.
From Nowhere to the NCAA Pinnacle
Broome only had two offers going into college. Those schools were Jacksonville and Bryant, neither of which he ended up at. He enrolled at Morehead State in Kentucky for his first and second years of college basketball. In his first year, Broome averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, all while shooting 57.0% from the field.
He kept up the accuracy, nailing 55.5% of his shots in his second year while averaging 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game. Despite two successful seasons at Morehead State, Broome didn’t think his career was going to be as successful as it has been.
“I thought it would be a successful college career, but I didn’t think I would end up here, you know the position I am in right now,” Broome said to ESPN. “I had a lot of self-confidence, but that can only take you so far. I have been blessed to have a successful college career.”
Broome’s Legendary Status
If Broome continues the success he has had, he will be on Auburn Basketball’s Mount Rushmore. Most great players that end up in the NBA are one-and-done in college. However, with Broome, he will have played all five years he could, three with the Auburn Tigers. One of the ESPN anchors compared him to Charles Barkley and his legacy.
“I just want to leave my mark on Auburn. I want everyone to know me as one of the greats that has ever come through Auburn,” Broome said. “I just want to play championship ball.”
New School vs Old School
Auburn will take on Kentucky in a battle of New School-Old School in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. While Coach John Calipari may have moved on, the Wildcats are still formidable.
What stands out about Kentucky in Broome’s eyes is their high-power offense.
“Firstly, they are playing at home; we are playing at Rupp [Arena]. They play very well at home. They have a very electric offense,” said Broome. “They have great shooters. They have two great frontcourt men– it’s going to be a fun game, but we are going to have to play very well to go in and get a win.”
The Tigers matchup with the Wildcats is Noon CST on Saturday, March 1.