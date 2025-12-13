Indiana vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 13
The Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in college basketball action on Saturday. Both teams are NCAA Tournament hopefuls, so a win in this matchup could prove important when it comes to padding their resumes.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten vs. SEC showdown.
Indiana vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Indiana +4.5 (-110)
- Kentucky -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Indiana +188
- Kentucky -230
Total
- OVER 151.5 (-115)
- UNDER 151.5 (-105)
Indiana vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Indiana Record: 8-2
- Kentucky Record: 6-4
Indiana vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 13-7 in Indiana's last 20 games
- Kentucky is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games vs. Indiana
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the last 13 meetings between these two teams
- Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Big Ten opponents
Indiana vs. Kentucky Player to Watch
- Lamar Wilkerson, G - Indiana Hoosiers
Lamar Wilkerson has shot 46.8% from the field so far this season, averaging 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The Hoosiers' offense goes through Wilkerson, so they need him to bring his "A" game if they want to pull off the upset.
Indiana vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Indiana has been the far better shooting team so far this season. The Hoosiers rank 12th in the country in effective field percentage at 59.5%, well above Kentucky, which comes in at 52nd at 55.9%. The Wildcats are also just 51st in the country in defensive efficiency.
Even KenPom has these two teams ranked right next to each other at 20th and 21st in net rating, which leads me to believe taking the points with the Hoosiers is the move to make.
Pick: Indiana +4.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!