Auburn Keeps High Ranking in Latest AP Top 25
The Auburn Tigers made no movement in the AP Poll this week, remaining at No. 2 for the fifth week in a row. Tennessee held on to the top spot, receiving 41 first-place votes to Auburn’s 20.
Auburn has not played a game since the release of the last AP Poll, but it returns to action against Monmouth on Monday.
Additionally, Auburn remains at No. 1 in the NET rankings and in KenPom. Auburn has six wins over Quad 1 opponents so far this season, making it the only team in college basketball that can say that. The Tigers did not earn their first Quad 1 win until February last season.
Auburn will play two games before the release of the next AP Poll. In addition to their non-conference finale against Monmouth on Monday night, the Tigers host Missouri on Saturday to open their SEC slate at 3 p.m. CT.
The SEC led the country in ranked teams once again with 10 teams making the AP Poll. Apart from Tennessee and Auburn, the SEC teams who checked into the top 25 this week: No. 5 Alabama (no movement), No. 6 Florida (no movement), No. 10 Kentucky (no movement), No. 12 Oklahoma (no movement), No. 13 Texas A&M (no movement), No. 17 Mississippi State (+2), No. 23 Arkansas (no movement) and No. 24 Ole Miss (-8).
Two SEC teams are receiving votes: Georgia (48) and Missouri (19).
Auburn has 11 games against ranked opponents remaining on its schedule, all of them coming in SEC play. Additionally, the Tigers will play two games against teams who are receiving votes.
Auburn rounds out its non-conference slate with a matchup against Monmouth on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on SEC Network+.