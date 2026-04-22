Auburn Lands Guard from Transfer Portal in De Facto Swap with Vanderbilt

Though the Auburn Tigers have been on quite a run in the Transfer Portal so far, many questions have arisen about whether or not the Tigers will have enough guards for a full rotation in 2026-27. However, Steven Pearl is looking to put an end to that doubt, as the Tigers landed George Kimble III's commitment.

Kimble is a 6-foot-2, 184-pound transfer from Vanderbilt, which happens to be the same school that former Auburn big man Sebastian Williams-Adams transferred to just a few days ago. Kimble sat out last season for the Commodores, but in the year before, with Eastern Kentucky, he averaged an impressive 18 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

A true shooting guard, Kimble projects to be the next man up for Kevin Overton in the Tigers' rotation, which currently consists of very few guards. The Tigers may elect to focus on more of a ‘big man-style’ rotation, wherein three forwards and two guards are played instead of three guards and two forwards, like most of last year.

Kimble represents the fifth major transfer for the Tigers in this offseason, joining former Big Ten Freshman of the Year forward Owen Freeman, 7-foot-1 Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye, South Alabama transfer Adam Olsen and Thomas Dowd, who led the Sun Belt in rebounds in 2026.

The Tigers have also been working in recruiting, landing Narcisse Ngoy, a French seven-footer with professional basketball experience, and Caleb Williams, a three-star shooting guard in the class of 2026.

As it stands, the Tigers’ rotation is still most certainly in the works, but a potential lineup with this roster could consist of Tahaad Pettiford at the point, Kevin Overton at the two spot, Owen Freeman and Thomas Dowd at the three and four and Narcisse Ngoy at the five spot.

The Tigers have also lost a few players to the portal, including Sebastian Williams-Adams, who committed to Vanderbilt, Filip Jović, who committed to UCLA and Kaden Magwood, a former four-star recruit who has yet to find a new home.

Despite the losses, though, Auburn appears poised for a strong season with the roster building that Steven Pearl has been doing over the last few weeks. However, the team will need to build some chemistry this offseason, as much like last year, few of these players have played together before.

If that chemistry can be built well, though, the Tigers may be poised for a top-tier season.