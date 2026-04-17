Auburn Tigers Sign High-Upside Big Man from Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers suffered a disappointing regular season in 2025/26 in large part because of the defense being unable to get stops when most needed. The team gelled during their NIT Championship run, and the Tigers have carried that momentum into the offseason with some key additions and retentions for next year's campaign.

The most recent is 7'1 big man Bukky Oboye, formerly of Santa Clara.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Bukky Oboye into the Auburn Family,” head coach Steven Pearl said via release. “He’s one of the most physically gifted prospects you’ll find – an elite runner and leaper with rare size who impacts the game at the rim on both ends of the floor at such a high level.

“What stands out even more than his tools is his growth,” Pearl said. “He’s shown improvements every single day, and the more he plays the better he becomes. If Bukky stays on the path he’s been on, he has a chance to be a very special player on the Plains.”

7’1 C Bukky Oboye has an incredible ceiling ! The redshirt sophomore did it all last night in a win for @SantaClaraHoops against Nevada last night. In 19 minutes …



• 22 PTS

• 8/10 FG

• 2/2 3PT

• 7 BLK



The redshirt sophomore is a threat on the roll , finishes at the rim… pic.twitter.com/Hvw75A9yA5 — Workin It Hoops (@workinithoops) November 16, 2025

Oboye redshirted as a freshman at Santa Clara before playing in 25 games in 2024/25 for the Broncos. He averaged just 4.2 minutes per game, but still had 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in spot duty.

He had a much bigger role last season for Sana Clara, starting all 34 games he appeared in, averaging 17.7 minutes, 7.9 points on 77% shooting from 2-point range, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

His Broncos team took Kentucky to overtime in the NCAA Tournament. He had six points, a block, and two rebounds. Staying out of foul trouble appears to be one of the next big steps for Oboye as he matures.

He had four fouls in 17 minutes against the Wildcats, and in his last five games, he averaged a foul every four minutes and never playing more than the 17 he got against Kentucky.

He showed flashes of what he's capable of as he matures, including a stunning 22-point effort against Nevada in November. He was 8 of 10 shooting from the field and added seven blocked shots in only 19 minutes as he once again battled foul trouble.

Very high upside bet here with Bukky Oboye.



If it all clicks he’s an NBA player.



Struggled to stay on the floor down the stretch for Santa Clara.



82% at the rim + the outside shot is smooth despite what the 21% 3pt indicates. https://t.co/V43xfuJDFP — JPR (@Scouting_Col) April 13, 2026

Oboye is the second 7-footer Auburn has brought in during the transfer period. The Tigers also added Narcisse Ngoy in March. Ngoy is coming from the French Elite 2 League and averaged 11.5 points and 2.5 blocks per game.

Starting guard Tahaad Pettiford making his return to The Plains was also a boon for Pearl's squad.

The Tigers finished the season on a high note and have put the pieces in place to once again be a threat in the SEC and NCAA Tournament in 2026/27.

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