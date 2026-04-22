Former Auburn Forward Sebastian Williams-Adams Commits to SEC Foe

It did not take long for Sebastian Williams-Adams to find a new home after his surprise transfer from the Auburn Tigers, as on Monday, just 25 hours after announcing he would be transferring, the freshman committed to Vanderbilt.

Williams-Adams’ decision to transfer came as a surprise to many, as he announced back just under two weeks ago that he was “locked in” with Auburn. Many speculate that this decision is a result of the Tigers’ new wave of big man signings.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer forward Sebastian Williams-Adams has committed to Vanderbilt⚓️https://t.co/7spDgs5wev pic.twitter.com/b2OIQ6NggC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 21, 2026

At the close of the season, and with the departure of Filip Jović to UCLA, Williams-Adams was one of just two big men left on the Plains, joined by Emeka Oporum, who missed most of the 2025-26 season due to injury. However, the Tigers have been on a roll in the past few weeks of recruiting, inking several top prospects and transfers.

Notably for Williams-Adams’ case, the Tigers signed Narcisse Ngoy, a French seven-footer who has professional basketball experience, former Big Ten Freshman of the Year forward Owen Freeman, seven-foot-one Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye and Thomas Dowd, who led the Sun Belt in rebounds in 2026.

As such, Williams-Adams likely did not see a spot for himself in the rotation, or at least one with significant minutes, so the decision to transfer came quickly after Dowd’s commitment. The Tigers have not signed another prospect in the time since.

Williams-Adams was a four-star prospect when Bruce Pearl recruited him in 2025, and he remains a four-star prospect in the transfer portal. Per 247 Sports, he is the 10th-best power forward in this year’s transfer portal class.

With the Tigers, Williams-Adams averaged seven points and 3.5 rebounds per game, on an average of 27.3 minutes per game. He worked largely in tandem with Jović, Keyshawn Hall and KeShawn Murphy during that time.

Now, he will head to Vanderbilt, where he seems to expect to find more playing time. The Tigers are slated to play the Commodores at some point in 2027, so Williams-Adams will have his time for revenge on Steven Pearl’s squad, or perhaps the Tigers will exact their revenge on him.

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