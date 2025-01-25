Auburn Releases Statement on Morning Arena Fracas
Things got a little hectic Saturday morning in anticipation of the Auburn Tigers’ game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
According to a statement from the university, as the line for student admission into the game opened Saturday morning, a group of students rushed around the side of security, working personnel and students who had staged near the barricade entry.
Those students jumped the barricades to gain entry.
“This impacted the students trying to enter the barricades in an orderly fashion,” the statement said.
All students in line in advance of this morning's live broadcast - including students who walked up after the initial line was cleared - were admitted to the arena and provided with a wristband for entry to tonight's game.
On-site medical staff reported a few minor injuries which were addressed locally by EMS.
Auburn said it is “reviewing feedback and video footage from the line to develop plans for future games to ensure student safety.”
Protocols were already different ahead of this game due to the weather. Auburn chose to prohibit the usual premier match-up camp out in Jungle Village.
It is not unusual to see students camping in tents outside the arena ahead of games. These camp outs have made the local news on multiple occasions. The matchup between Auburn and Kentucky back in 2022 is a notable example.
Auburn will take on Tennessee on the hardwood at 8:30 p.m. The Tigers recently overtook the Vols as the No. 1 team in the country after sitting behind them at No. 2 for five weeks.
The Tigers also look to extend a 10-game winning streak, the longest of any team in the SEC.