Auburn Set for First Challenge of Tough Maui Invitational Slate
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers are set to compete in the Maui Invitational for the second time. Auburn’s other appearance in the highly-regarded event was the 2018-19 season, the year the Tigers made it to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
As always, the field in Maui is stacked. Along with Auburn, defending national champion UConn, Iowa State, North Carolina, Dayton, Memphis, Michigan State and Colorado are participating in the tournament this year.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl believes participating in this event will be beneficial for the Tigers as they will be taking on elite competition on short rest, much like they would be in the NCAA Tournament.
“The way I look at it is we have a chance to play three great teams on a neutral site, and really find out where we're at, but also, potentially, help our NCAA Tournament resume, if we can be competitive,” Pearl said.
First up for Auburn is the Iowa State Cyclones, ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. The Cyclones have not faced a challenge like the one the Tigers had against Houston, but were a Sweet 16 team last season and returned some of their top contributors.
“Iowa State is a great defensive team. they have, analytically, defensively, (are) as good as anybody,” Pearl said. “They force turnovers. They've got two of the best defensive guards, I think, in the country in Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lispey. Those guys are both — there will be some that say it's the best backcourt in the country, but I think it's the best defensive backcourt in the country, for sure. And they lead their team in scoring as well.”
Auburn’s bracket is arguably the toughest in the tournament. If it beats Iowa State, it will take on the winner of No. 12 North Carolina and Dayton. The winner of that game could come across No. 2 UConn in the championship game.
“I think, with Iowa State, North Carolina and Dayton, is a great bracket,” Pearl said. “And if you look at it like you want to try to play the best teams in the country, we certainly have that opportunity. You could also look at it like two of the top-three-ranked teams in the country are playing in the first round. But that's Auburn basketball.”
Auburn will have Jahki Howard and Ja’Heim Hudson, the two players involved in the airplane altercation, back after they sat out against Kent State and North Alabama.
“They were dressed and available for the last game against North Alabama,” Pearl said. “And so they'll travel with us and they're available.”
Auburn will take on Iowa State tonight at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.