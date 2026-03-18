Auburn Short-Handed in NIT After Star's Sudden Departure

AUBURN, Ala.-- Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl previously said he expected every player to be available for the team's NIT game against South Alabama. At the last minute, however, one of the Tigers' stars has departed from the program and will not play.

Forward KeShawn Murphy reportedly did not show up to practice on Monday, according to On3's Justin Hokanson, effectively ending his Auburn career. Additionally, Auburn's staff was unaware of Murphy's decision to opt-out of the NIT, per Hokanson.

KeShawn Murphy's time with the Auburn Tigers has come to a sudden end. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murphy's sudden departure comes a day after Pearl said he had not heard from any of his players regarding not playing in the NIT. Auburn is the No. 1 seed in the tournament after missing the NCAA Tournament, accepting a bid to play in the NIT while other programs such as Seton Hall, Indiana and Florida State decline invitations to non-NCAA tournaments.

“The guys on my roster are here to play basketball and compete,” Pearl said. “I’m not going to take my ball and go home because we didn’t make the Tournament… I see it as an unbelievable opportunity for our guys to go out there and compete on a stage.”

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In 31 games at Auburn, Murphy averaged 10.7 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He previously spent three years at Mississippi State before transferring to Auburn.

However, his lone season with the Tigers saw the team massively underachieve in Pearl's first season leading the program. Auburn went 17-16 after the SEC Tournament, losing nine of its last 12 games after starting SEC play 5-3, including an upset at Florida. Not to mention, the Tigers were marred by off-the-court incidents.

Early in the season, Tahaad Pettiford was benched and reserve Kaden Magwood was suspended for undisclosed issues, while Keyshawn Hall and Murphy each faced discipline for other issues. Murphy was benched after being late to a film session.

Pearl added that it was an honest mistake

"We've got a standard and if guys are going to be making this amount of money, expectations and standards have to be held,” Pearl said said earlier this month. “That's how we're gonna run our program. I'm not asking a ton."

After Murphy and Hall returned to the lineup, the two had a controversial argument during the SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee, which ended up being Murphy's last game with the Tigers. He finished the game with eight points and three rebounds.

Auburn's NIT game against South Alabama tips off at 9:05 CT with television coverage on ESPN 2.