Auburn Transfer, Former 4-Star Kaden Magwood Finds New Home

One of the Auburn Tigers’ most coveted freshmen last year has found a new home.

Freshman guard Kaden Magwood has signed with Murray State, per a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Monday morning. Magwood is the fifth former Tiger to commit to a new school after entering the transfer portal, joining Sebastian Williams-Adams, Elyjah Freeman, Abdul Bashir, and Filip Jović.

Murray State has signed Auburn guard transfer Kaden Magwood, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a Class of 2025 top 60 overall recruit. Made two starts for Auburn as a freshman last season. pic.twitter.com/VmHPpiDqks — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 4, 2026

Magwood was the second player to hit the portal following Auburn’s first-ever NIT championship behind only Jović, as he entered on April 8. It was to nobody’s surprise that Magwood elected to explore external opportunities after the season concluded, considering his limited playing time throughout the second half of the year.

The Louisville, Ky., native was ranked as the No. 39 player in the class of 2025 out of high school, according to ESPN, but struggled to find his way into the rotation, especially during Auburn’s SEC slate. He played in 20 games, starting in two of them when Tahaad Pettiford faced disciplinary actions, but he didn’t see the floor in any regular-season game after the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M.

However, head coach Steven Pearl decided to involve Magwood slightly more during Auburn’s NIT run, as he saw the court in all five games. His best game as an Auburn Tiger undoubtedly came when he posted 14 points on 3-for-7 from behind the arc in 17 minutes off the bench against South Alabama in the first round matchup.

While Magwood was originally viewed as a young piece who could develop into a solid point guard after a few years in the program, his departure isn’t an impactful loss for the Tigers.

Pettiford is set to return for his junior season in 2026-27, making him likely one of the best guards in the country next year, and Auburn’s offense will almost certainly revolve around him.

Additionally, Pearl and company also brought in Vanderbilt transfer guard George Kimble III, who will look to provide a reliable backup option to Pettiford at the one spot. Kimble didn’t suit for the Commodores last year due to an injury, but he averaged 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists at Eastern Kentucky in 2024-25.

The Tigers also managed to retain star guard Kevin Overton, who emerged with authority down the stretch of this past season. He evolved into Auburn’s most dangerous weapon, especially through March and into the postseason, and he is set to return to the Plains for his senior year.

Overton will start at the two alongside Pettiford, but he also has the ability to slide to point guard, if necessary.

Overall, Auburn’s backcourt looks much improved from last year, even with the loss of Magwood to the transfer portal. The combination of Pettiford, Kimble, and Overton could be an exciting trio for fans, and the presence of sharpshooter Simon Walker to back up Overton at shooting guard may cause some trouble for opposing defenses, as well.