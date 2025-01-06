Auburn Tigers Basketball Remains a Top Team in Latest AP Top 25
The Auburn Tigers made no movement in the AP Poll this week, remaining at No. 2 for the sixth week in a row. Tennessee held on to the top spot, receiving 45 first-place votes to Auburn’s 15.
Auburn played two games since the release of the last AP Poll, earning an 87-58 win over Monmouth and an 84-68 win over Missouri, both at home inside Neville Arena.
Additionally, Auburn remains at No. 1 in the NET rankings and in KenPom. Auburn has six wins over Quad 1 opponents so far this season, making it the only team in college basketball that can say that. The Tigers did not earn their first Quad 1 win until February last season.
Auburn will play two games before the release of the next AP Poll. The Tigers have their first SEC road game of the season against Texas on Tuesday night and takes on South Carolina on the road Saturday afternoon.
The SEC led the country in ranked teams once again with nine teams making the AP Poll. Apart from Tennessee and Auburn, the SEC teams who checked into the top 25 this week: No. 5 Alabama (no movement), No. 6 Kentucky (+4), No. 8 Florida (-2), No. 10 Texas A&M (+3), No. 14 Mississippi State (+3), No. 17 Oklahoma (-5), No. 23 Ole Miss (+1). Arkansas dropped out of the rankings.
Four SEC teams are receiving votes: Arkansas (62), Georgia (6), Missouri (5) and Vanderbilt (1).
Auburn has 10 games against ranked opponents remaining on its schedule, all of them coming in SEC play. Additionally, the Tigers will play four games against teams who are receiving votes.
Auburn’s first SEC road game against Texas is set for 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday night. ESPN 2 will carry the broadcast. The Tigers’ contest against South Carolina is set for noon CT on Saturday on SEC Network.