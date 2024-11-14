Auburn Tigers Cruise Past Kent State For Another Dominant Win
The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (3-0) decisively took down Kent State (2-1) 79-56. While it was a dominant win, it could have gone a bit smoother.
The Tigers went up 10-0 in less than four minutes into the game and was up 36-22 by halftime.
Kent State managed to scare the Tigers at the start of the second half, going on a 14-4 run and cutting Auburn’s lead down to four. However, an 8-0 run put the Tigers back in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.
Chad Baker-Mazara, Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson all scored in double-figures in the winning effort. Broome finished the game with a double-double - 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers were co-led in scoring by Broome and Johnson with 18 points each led in rebounds by Broome with 12 and co-led in assists by Broome and Tahaad Pettiford with four each.
Auburn was without Jahki Howard and Ja’Heim Hudson again. This was related to the incident between the two players that resulted in the team’s flight being returned to Auburn when traveling to Houston on Friday. Both players have been practicing with the team since the incident, but it’s to be determined when they’ll get to play again.
Auburn shot 49% from the field. They shot 25% from 3-point range - the worst performance from beyond the arc so far this season. The Tigers shot 77% from the free-throw line.
Kent State shot 33% from the field, 24% from 3-point range and 73% from the free-throw line. The Golden Flashes were led in scoring by VonCameron Davis with 19 points, in rebounds by Cli’ron Hornbeak with seven and in assists by Cian Medley with two.
Auburn returns to action on Monday when it hosts the North Alabama Lions at Neville Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and SEC Network will carry the television broadcast.