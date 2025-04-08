Auburn Tigers’ Starter Could Return for Another Year
After the Auburn Tigers' season ended against the eventual national champion Florida Gators, 79-73, in the Final Four, the original thought was that they could lose all five of their starters.
However, guard Chad Baker-Mazara's social media post on Monday gave hope to all of the Tigers’ fan base that he could return.
While he didn’t confirm that he was returning, Baker-Mazara does have one year of eligibility remaining. Should he continue it, he and guard Tahaad Pettiford would likely be the leaders of the team. Pettiford recently declared for the NBA Draft but did not sign with an agent.
Joining the Tigers team will be Keyshawn Hall from UCF who can play the small forward position. If Baker-Mazara returns, head coach Bruce Pearl can focus on getting top big men to fill the vacancies left by forward Johni Broome and forward/center Dylan Cardwell.
Baker-Mazara has had one of the more interesting journeys so far. He started off at Duquesne, and despite just playing just 15 games for the Dukes, he finished third with 41.7 % shooting. He also averaged 9.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
The following year he moved to San Diego State, where he earned the Mountain West Conferences’ Sixth Man of the Year Award. He made 31 appearances for the Aztecs averaging just 6.4 points and two rebounds per game.
The following season, Baker-Mazara transferred again, this time to JUCO Northwest Florida State College. This move revitalized his career.
Baker-Mazara shined with a team-high 15.9 points per game while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The Raiders finished 29-8 and made it to the NJCAA National Championship, and he was named Most Outstanding Player of his team’s region.
After that successful season, Baker-Mazara transferred one last time, this time to the Plains. As a junior, he was named to the All-Tournament team in 2024. He averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds a game. This season, Baker-Mazara elevated his play after averaging 12.3 points per game and averaged three rebounds per game.
Due to his time in JUCO, he does technically still have one more year of eligibility. After the loss to Florida, it very well be the case that he decides to use it and come back to Auburn to try and get the elusive title that continues to evade the Tigers.
