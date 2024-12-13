Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Preview
After playing well during the first-nine games of the season, The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (8-1) venture to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. This is another early-season test for Auburn on Saturday at State Farm Arena.
As part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving trifecta of games, the Tigers and Buckeyes clash. With deserved attention geared towards the Tigers' fast start, what will the Buckeyes offer up in the way of competition?
From a macro perspective, Ohio State could give Auburn all they want and more. Now, let's dig deeper.
Buckeyes Offense
Under second-year head coach Jake Diebler, Ohio State wants to move the ball. More importantly, the team wants to create as many possessions as possible. Now, while they do rank 119th overall in possessions (72.7), the team started to increase that output. Over the last three game, OSU boosted their possessions per game to 74.3.
The Buckeyes remain one of the most unselfish teams that the Tigers will face. Ranking in the top 20% in assists, the team prides itself on taking the best possible shot, eschewing hero ball for the greater good. They average 16.2 assists-per-game, just behind Duke at 16.3.
High percentage shots remain the bread and butter of the offense, as the .503 field goal percentage, good for 14th nationally.
That efficiency and preference for quality shots flows out to the three-point-line. Connecting on a 42% of shots from beyond the arc makes them not only efficient but effective. The lone flaw in the Buckeyes offense, free throw shooting, could play a vital role in this game.
They will need to hit more than 68% from the charity stripe, especially if the game stays close. In late game situations Auburn doesn't need to truly fear opposing free throws as Bruce Thornton and John Mobley, Jr. are the only players hovering around 80%.
As mentioned, unselfishness reigns supreme. No player attempts more than 10 shots per game.
Rotation
OSU plays with a heavy seven-man rotation, with those seven players logging at least 20 minutes of court time. Thornton is not the tallest at the two spots, but he possesses not only the touch inside the arc (58%), but a competitive jumper from behind it (53%).
Additionally, Thornton, in pure combo guard mode, leads the team in assists (5.7), exhibiting a knack for finding the open man cutting to the basket.
Meechie Johnson runs the offense from the point, but sports less-than-dangerous assist-to-turnover ratio. Auburn, with pressure can force Johnson into poor decisions with the ball. Down in the block, Devin Royal (14.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Sean Stewart (5.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg) will look to operate physically against the Tigers.
Auburn should look to take advantage of them on the defensive end of the floor. While good rebounders, Royal and Stewart average a combined six fouls per game and will miss extensive time by sitting on the bench.
Aaron Bradshaw, the team's usual starting center will probably not play again, as the school continues to investigate domestic abuse allegations.
Bottom Line
This game boils down to one question: Can Auburn force Ohio State off of its disciplined approach on offense, taking advantage in transition to put the game away?
Basically, the Tigers need to exert their athletic dominance early in the game and make the Buckeyes play their game, not vice versa.
With a win, Auburn notches a quality win on a neutral site against a one-loss opponent. Games like these play well during Selection Sunday as Auburn vies for a No. 1 seed.