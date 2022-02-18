Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable

JUSTIN FERGUSON: It all comes down to the passing game for me, since there’s little experience there at both quarterback and wide receiver but some intriguing names. At quarterback, I’m most intrigued by Zach Calzada — since he was the first get in the portal for Auburn — and new arrival Holden Geriner, because of his fit in a Bryan Harsin scheme. At wide receiver, I want to see if Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. can take a step forward after all that fall camp hype he had, and I like what Jay Fair brings to the table in terms of skill set.

LANCE DAWE: While quarterback is going to weigh heavily on the minds of Auburn fans, I’m very curious to see what the defensive backs look like during spring. The Tigers loaded up at that position during this recruiting cycle. Watching Jaylin Simpson and Ro Torrence compete at CB with guys like Keionte Scott, JD Rhym, and Austin Ausberry will be fun. I would also expect newcomers Marquise Gilbert to make some noise at safety.

ZAC BLACKERBY: I can't wait to see the wide receivers battle it out. There will be so much speculation about how it is a wide open battle at every spot. It will also be fun to see if some tight ends potentially slot out and work with the receivers.

LINDSAY CROSBY: Everyone's going to say quarterback, so I'll take a different approach. We have so much TE talent that I'm intrigued to see who gets snaps with what team. We know JSS is the starter, and will have a great chance to set new single season records for a TE, but behind him is where I'm going to be most interested in seeing how snaps shake out. Landen King has a good chance at getting some WR/"big slot" snaps, Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm have a lot of H-back in their games and so opportunities abound to get them involved, Brandon Frazier is a physical monster that hasn't really had a chance to play a lot, and you're bringing in another talented pass catcher in Micah-Riley Ducker. Lots of mouths to feed.

TREY LEE: I think the obvious answer here is quarterback. It will be interesting to see who Coach Harsin brings in for an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, because that could give an edge to one of the guys in the room. I think experience favors guys like Zach Calzada and TJ Finley, but I would not be surprised to see Dematrius Davis or Holder Geriner make a run for the starting gig.

MIKE G: QB and Wide Receiver

GRAY OLDENBURG: I know a lot of people would answer this with QBs or WRs with all the movement and confusion centered around those battles but I'm just as intrigued about the Safety's. With the loss of both your starters in Smoke Monday and ByDarrius Knighten, and the loss of Ladarius Tennison and Ahmari Harvey in the transfer portal, Im interested to see who steps up. Big roles ahead for Donovon Kaufman and Zion Puckett this upcoming year while also guys like Marquise Gilbert who was the number 1 JUCO saftey in the country coming in, and Cayden Bridges and Eric Reed Jr. still there. Should be a very important and interesting battle.