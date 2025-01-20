Auburn Stands as Unanimous Top Team in Latest AP Top 25
No Johni Broome. Frankly, it’s not a problem for the Auburn Tigers. The latest AP Top 25 came out on Monday, and they’re the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.
In the previous week, Auburn had 60 of 62 potential first-place votes. One went to Duke and one went to Florida. Both have pivoted to join the trend.
Bruce Pearl and company sit at the top spot in the rankings for the second week in a row after sitting at No. 2 for six consecutive weeks.
Auburn was nearly unanimous in the two major polls, but one voter ranked Iowa State No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.
While the KenPom ratings bumped Auburn from the top spot after their game against Georgia went down to the wire, the writers seem to view a ranked win as a ranked win.
The Tigers sit at 17-1 overall and are undefeated in SEC play (5-0). They’re now on a 10-game winning streak.
They pick up two conference wins and keep the streak going following the loss of their star, Broome, to an ankle sprain. Pearl’s depth was put to the test and so far it’s passing.
Freshman Tahaad Pettiford had a career game in the win over Georgia, scoring 24 points. The win over Mississippi State saw five Tigers players score at least 12 points in the dominant showing.
The team will have a few days to rest up before hosting No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.
As of Friday, Jan. 17, along with being the top team in the rankings, Auburn is the top team on ESPN’s Bracketology. This puts them as the No. 1 seed in the South Region taking on the winner of Howard and Moorehead State in Lexington, Ky.