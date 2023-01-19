Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 67-49 win vs LSU

The Auburn Tigers traveled to the bayou to take on the Louisiana State Tigers Wednesday night. Auburn started hot on an 8-2 run in what felt like an empty gym. The lead became 16-6 after 5 straight points from Lior Berman. LSU battled back from a wide deficit early in the second half. Auburn then began to run away with it. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Auburn hit three’s tonight

Five Auburn players hit a three in the first half. Wow, that was a good feeling. Three pointers are very much about momentum, confidence, and rhythm. They are mental, and when guys are making them it’s contagious. Auburn is starting to look mature and composed out there. They are finding themselves, they look comfortable, and it’s coming at a great time. Auburn is undefeated when Wendell Green hits a three this year.

Chance Westry is out and Lior Berman is in

Westry was one of two players Coach Bruce Pearl told us had separated himself and earned a starting spot across the offseason. Unfortunately, Westry had knee surgery as well as some other difficulties and hasn’t been able to get back in rhythm. It looks as though Pearl will sit Westry for this year and let him start fresh next season. Lior Berman is seeing meaningful minutes currently. He is efficient offensively and is a noted sharp shooter. He gave the Tigers a boost tonight in the first half.

This is the greatest era in Auburn Basketball history

Auburn tied the school record for consecutive AP poll appearances this week at 30 weeks in a row. Fans quickly forget that Auburn recently went 15 years without being ranked. It was a long and embarrassing era for Auburn basketball, and the hole was so deep Bruce Pearl was worried he couldn’t dig them out. An emotional Pearl told then athletic director Jay Jacobs “What if I can’t do it?” after difficult first years. This is amazing. Auburn is the winningest team in the SEC over the last five years. Not Kentucky. Auburn. Pearl has put Auburn on the basketball map, achieving a number 1 ranking in the AP poll for the first time last season. The first Final Four in Auburn history came a few seasons ago. It was already official, but the breaking of this record next week could solidify it. This is the greatest era in Auburn Basketball history.

Finally, here are some twitter reactions and highlights from tonight’s game

