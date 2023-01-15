Skip to main content

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win vs Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers extend their home win streak to 28 in a row against the Bulldogs.

The Auburn Tigers took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Neville Arena. Auburn showed class with their warmups paying tribute to the late Mike Leach. The Tigers led most of the game. The Bulldogs mounted comebacks toward the end of each half, but ultimately Auburn prevailed in a lively exciting game. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Jaylin Williams had himself a game

Williams scored over 20 points tonight and hit 5 three’s. He was amazing. He was the difference. It was great to watch him display such confidence out there. Williams was the best player on the floor tonight and carried Auburn offensively early. It’s also worth saying that Allen Flanigan had a great night. He hit 2 of his 4 three pointers tonight scoring 10 points. It’s great to see the veterans stepping up and being efficient scorers.

Auburn is on a roll at home

The Tigers have the nations 2nd longest home winning streak at 28 games. They have not lost at home in over a year. The only team that has a longer streak is Gonzaga. Obviously, the Zags are playing lesser competition in their gym. To be clear, Neville Arena is awesome. It is an intimate environment, and there is not a bad seat in the house. Over one thousand students are right next to the floor. It’s loud. It’s fun. The Tigers also thrive on emotion and are just tough to beat at home.

Turnovers are a problem 

Auburn had 18 turnovers tonight. When the Tigers limit turnovers they usually win the game, but they have been a problem this year. There are nights where Auburn looks out of sync on offense. When this happens, turnovers usually ensue. The Tigers play style is exciting to watch, but wild and free running of the floor can have it’s downsides. Auburn could stand to be more disciplined and mature at times. If they can mature and limit turnovers down the stretch, watch out for them in March.

Finally, here are some twitter reactions and highlights from tonight’s game

