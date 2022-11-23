Skip to main content

Get to know Auburns next Cancun Challenge opponent, Northwestern

Here's a scouting report on Auburn's Cancun Challenge Championship opponent - the undefeated Northwestern Wildcats.

No. 13 Auburn (5-0) will face Northwestern (5-0) on CBSSN Wednesday, November 23. The matchup will decide the winner of the Cancun Challenge.

The Wildcats are an intriguing matchup for the Tigers, as they are the first Power Six team Auburn has faced so far this season.

They are led by Boo Buie, their starting point guard and leading scorer who is averaging almost 15 points and five assists a game. The Wildcats utilize him on over 27% of their offensive possessions and takes 27.7% of the shots put up while in the game.

This Northwestern team will definitely challenge Auburn on both sides of the court on the glass. Northwestern is third in the Big Ten in rebounds per game with 41.2.  They are also second in their league in points per game allowed, holding opponents to an average of 53.4 ppg. Both teams are in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Auburn's stifling defense will look to continue to dominate however as the Wildcats are second to last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage at only 41.7 percent from the field. To add insult to injury they give up an average of 11 turnovers per game.

The Tigers overcommit often on defense in hopes of creating a turnover or taking an offense out of rhythm. Although Bradley only scored 64 points in Auburn's most recent outing, it will be interesting to see if the lapses in transition carry over tonight. Northwestern may not shoot it well from the floor but they can hit from deep - the Wildcats are hitting threes at a 36.7% clip.

The key matchups to watch will be KD Johnson and Zep Jasper, both defensive weapons, against NWs leading scorer Buie. Another pivotal point of interest will be how Auburn can handle this Northwestern defense as a whole and if they can continue their hot shooting from Monday night.

Bench player to watch: Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson. He's 12th nationally in block percentage and is the tallest player for either team.

KenPom gives the Tigers a 70% chance to win, but only predicts a five-point victory (70-65).

Auburn opens as massive underdog against Alabama

Lane Kiffin: ' That's news to me, Jon'

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

Auburn may be headed to a bowl game, even if they finish 5-7

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) plays Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern 112-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Basketball

Get to know Auburns next Cancun Challenge opponent, Northwestern

By Jack Singley
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job

By Jack Singley
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Football

Podcast: Lane Kiffin updates, Landen King returns

By Zac Blackerby
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

A current look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

By Jack Singley
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s win vs. Bradley

By Jeremy Robuck
Chris Moore
Basketball

WATCH: Chris Moore hammers it down for the Tigers in Cancun

By Andrew Stefaniak
Allen Flanigan shoots a three.
Basketball

WATCH: Allen Flanigan drains a three for the Tigers in Cancun

By Andrew Stefaniak