Skip to main content

Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn's 65-60 win vs. Saint Louis

The Tigers pickup another win in thrilling fashion to move to 7-0 on the season.

Wow, what a win.

Down 5 late in the game, the Tigers team clawed back and defeated the St. Louis Billikens 65-60. Previously, Auburn jumped out to a lead early, but lulled offensively in the middle of the first half. The game was then close throughout. KD Johnson and Johni Broome played hero late. Auburn really stole this win at the end playing their best basketball in the last two minutes. Here are a few takeaways from the game.

Half court offense is the achilles heel

Much like last year’s team, Auburn can struggle offensively in the half court. Auburn can dominate teams when their defense leads to points and they are scoring in transition. When that isn’t happening, the Tigers can go long stretches with no points. For this reason, Auburn has both an incredibly high ceiling and low floor. This team could get bounced in the first round or make another Final Four. The good news is this Auburn team has great athletes, and they could always get better on the offensive end.

Jaylin Williams has been Auburn’s most consistent scorer

Williams has been the most refreshing surprise of the season so far. Williams has gotten the start this season over freshman Yohan Traore. He was Auburn’s most consistent shooter in last year’s postseason, and that has continued into this year. Where other guys have been up and down, Williams has been a steadying presence for this Tigers team that is still developing identity.

Wendell Green Jr. had a dominant first half

Fresh off of a very bad game against Northwestern in Cancun, Green Jr. went 5-7 with 14 points in the first half. When the offense breaks down, Green Jr. is the one who is asked to make the best of it and score. He’s aggressive, and his finishing ability this season has been impressive. Auburn’s guard play has been inconsistent over the last two seasons, but they do have the ability to play at a high level. They will have to if the Tigers are to repeat as SEC champions.

Finally, here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from the game

REPORT: Auburn is pursuing Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze talks about the Auburn job

WATCH: Rooby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Auburn falls in the Iron Bowl

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dylan Cardwell
Basketball

Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn's 65-60 win vs. Saint Louis

By Jeremy Robuck
Evan McPherson in the Iron Bowl.
Football

Five winners from the Tigers Iron Bowl loss

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football coaching hot board: Same names, different circumstances

By Lance Dawe
Coach Carnell Williams on the field ready to coach before the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

Some Sunday thoughts on Auburn's coaching search

By Zac Blackerby
auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football falls in Iron Bowl, Hugh Freeze and coaching search updates

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates interception during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn football's defensive PFF grades vs Alabama

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford in the Iron Bowl.
Football

Auburn football's offensive PFF grades vs Alabama

By Zac Blackerby
resize
Basketball

Scott-Grayson, Coulibaly Lead Charge in Tigers' Emotional Victory

By Harrison Tarr