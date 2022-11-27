Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn's 65-60 win vs. Saint Louis

Wow, what a win.

Down 5 late in the game, the Tigers team clawed back and defeated the St. Louis Billikens 65-60. Previously, Auburn jumped out to a lead early, but lulled offensively in the middle of the first half. The game was then close throughout. KD Johnson and Johni Broome played hero late. Auburn really stole this win at the end playing their best basketball in the last two minutes. Here are a few takeaways from the game.

Half court offense is the achilles heel

Much like last year’s team, Auburn can struggle offensively in the half court. Auburn can dominate teams when their defense leads to points and they are scoring in transition. When that isn’t happening, the Tigers can go long stretches with no points. For this reason, Auburn has both an incredibly high ceiling and low floor. This team could get bounced in the first round or make another Final Four. The good news is this Auburn team has great athletes, and they could always get better on the offensive end.

Jaylin Williams has been Auburn’s most consistent scorer

Williams has been the most refreshing surprise of the season so far. Williams has gotten the start this season over freshman Yohan Traore. He was Auburn’s most consistent shooter in last year’s postseason, and that has continued into this year. Where other guys have been up and down, Williams has been a steadying presence for this Tigers team that is still developing identity.

Wendell Green Jr. had a dominant first half

Fresh off of a very bad game against Northwestern in Cancun, Green Jr. went 5-7 with 14 points in the first half. When the offense breaks down, Green Jr. is the one who is asked to make the best of it and score. He’s aggressive, and his finishing ability this season has been impressive. Auburn’s guard play has been inconsistent over the last two seasons, but they do have the ability to play at a high level. They will have to if the Tigers are to repeat as SEC champions.

Finally, here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from the game

