Auburn's Johni Broome Receives Positive Injury Update
Star big man Johni Broome left the Auburn Tigers’ dominant 100-59 win over Georgia State after just two minutes of action with an apparent injury to his shoulder.
Per a release from the university, Broome will not need surgery and is set to enter rehabilitation protocol immediately.
According to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Broome is looking day-to-day but could miss some time.
“After an MRI on Wednesday, Auburn senior All-American forward/center Johni Broome (Plant City, Fla.) will not need surgery and begin rehabilitation protocol immediately,” the release said. “He will be re-evaluated on a daily basis by the team’s medical physicians and staff.”
In his two minutes of action against Georgia State, Broome scored two points, shot 1-of-3 from the field and blocked two shots.
Broome came into the Georgia State contest after accounting for 21 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in the Tigers’ rout over Ohio State in Atlanta on Saturday.
The 6-foot-10 forward/center has been a big part of No. 2 Auburn’s early success this season as he leads the team in four of the five major statistical categories, averaging 18.1 points, while shooting 55.3% from the field, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Broome has put up a double-double in seven of Auburn’s 11 games so far this season.
The Plant City, Fla. native was named an AP Preseason All-American, the first Auburn player to receive that honor since Chris Porter in 1999. Broome is living up to those expectations so far this season as he has already been named SEC Player of the Week three times.
It is yet to be determined if Broome will be available for Auburn’s game against No. 16 Purdue at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday. Tip Off is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and ESPN will carry the television broadcast of the game.