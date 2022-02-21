Do the Auburn Tigers have a problem with Nike basketballs?

The Tigers may have an issue with using Nike brand basketballs in game.

Auburn basketball has recently been on an offensive slump.

The Tigers have been relatively inefficient over the past several road games, casually turning the ball over more and more while failing to knock down three point field goals with consistency. Now, some fans are calling into question whether or not the brand of basketball Auburn is playing with effects their ability to shoot.

Sounds incredibly petty, right?

Well, hear me out. Auburn uses Wilson brand basketballs at home, as do the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Only two other SEC schools (Mississippi State, South Carolina) use the same brand. Every other school except for Texas A&M (Adidas) uses Nike basketballs for their home games.

Auburn has used Wilson basketballs in 16 games this season (both at home and on the road). The Tigers are averaging 83.4 points per game in those contests. In the 10 games Auburn has used Nike basketballs the Tigers are averaging 76.2 points per game.

Obviously the quality of opponent and their defensive efficiency will effect Auburn's scoring output as well. Take a look at the numbers in league play.

Auburn is averaging 83.5 PPG with Wilson in SEC games, and 71.3 PPG with Nike balls. The home/road splits are pretty similar. 83.8 PPG at home with Wilson, and 71.3 PPG on the road with Nike.

All of this speculation about Auburn and their issues with other brands of basketballs has come to light recently as the Tigers have been struggling to score. I don't believe using a Nike basketball in almost all of their road games is what is holding this team back, but it is certainly interesting to look at.

I believe Auburn's problem revolves more around decisions being made by their guards in their half court offense. Opposing teams have started to pick up on what makes the Tigers tick, which is high ball pressure. It usually has been the issue with Bruce Pearl's past Auburn squads.

Turnovers, poor shooting, and lack of awareness have stemmed off of this, especially since the Missouri game. Coach Pearl mentioned during the postgame conference vs Oklahoma that Missouri guarded Auburn differently, and it caused some big problems.

He wouldn't specify on how Mizzou guarded, but since that game it is apparent that other SEC teams have watched that film and are attempting to execute the same strategy if they have the personnel. Length and energy at the guard position has really helped opposing teams defend Auburn.

Factor in the fact that Auburn has had a target on their back since they became No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll a few weeks ago, with every team giving the Tigers a serious run for their money since. Combine the tactics with the desire, and any team playing at home has a legitimate shot to beat AU.

Looking at the remaining schedule, Tennessee seems like a guaranteed loss, as they have three of the best backcourt defenders in the league (Santiago Vescovi, Kennedy Chandler, and Zakai Zeigler are all averaging at least 1.7 steals per game), the game is on the road, and the Volunteers use a Nike ball.

Mississippi State will be interesting, as the Bulldogs use a Wilson basketball, but have length at the guard position and will be trying extremely hard to maintain bubble status for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have their work cut out for them as the regular season comes to a close, but if they get to the NCAA Tournament unscathed, they should have no issues with the Wilson basketballs in the opening round.