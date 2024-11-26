Everything You Need to Know for Auburn vs UNC Maui Invitational
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers take on the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels in their second game of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday night.
Auburn is coming off an 83-81 comeback win over the Iowa State Cyclones to start off their play in the tournament Monday night, improving to 5-0 on the season and earning their second top-five win of the year. The Tar Heels are 4-1 on the season, they just edged out Dayton 92-90 Monday night in their first Maui Invitational game.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows the grind of playing three games against some of college basketball’s best teams will pay off later in the season.
“Because we have three games in three days, it's a little bit like an NCAA Tournament weekend,” Pearl said. “We have two games in three days, right? Two games in three days in the tournament. And I think more just as the quality of the opponent again, that you're going to play, I think one thing that should serve us well is our depth.”
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to watch
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN, Kanoa Leahey and Cory Alexander will have the call. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. CT.
How to listen
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels
Auburn and North Carolina have met once previously. The Tigers beat the Tar Heels 97-80 in the Sweet 16 in 2019 en route to the program’s first Final Four appearance.
Betting Odds:
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over North Carolina according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Tuesday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-4.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-190), Iowa State (+155)
O/U: 165.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
