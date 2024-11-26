All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Freshman Delivers Clutch Splash From Downtown

If not for a 3-point make by Drake Powell, UNC basketball might have ended up in the Maui Invitational consolation bracket.

UNC basketball versus the Dayton Flyers
UNC basketball versus the Dayton Flyers / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
UNC basketball rookie forward Drake Powell finished with only six points off the bench for the No. 12-ranked Tar Heels (4-1, 0-0 ACC) in their 92-90 victory over the unranked Dayton Flyers (5-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) in the opening round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night. But the former five-star prep out of nearby Northwood High School (N.C.) no doubt earned some extra brownie points from his teammates and coaches for his confident make from the corner down the stretch.

In helping the Tar Heels cap off an epic comeback from their 21-point second-half deficit, the 19-year-old Powell received a pass from graduate guard RJ Davis and drained the clutch 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in the contest. That bucket, giving UNC an 88-87 advantage, came only 23 seconds after Dayton's Malachi Smith connected on a three of his own that had put the Flyers on top, 87-85.

Powell's swish was UNC's last made field goal, as Davis, who tallied a season-high 30 points, sealed the victory with his 4-for-4 clip at the charity stripe in the game's final 15 seconds.

Across Powell's bench-high 23 minutes of action, he shot 2-for-2 from the field. Both attempts were of the 3-point variety, tripling his season count of makes beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound standout defender added four rebounds and one steal while committing only one foul and zero turnovers.

He is now 3-for-8 from 3-point range as a UNC basketball player, averaging 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 20.6 minutes per outing.

Drake Powell and the Tar Heels will now quickly prepare to square off against the No. 4 Auburn Tigers (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones, 83-81, prior to the UNC-Dayton game on Monday night. Their Maui Invitational semifinal bout tips off at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

