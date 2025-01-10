Everything You Need To Know About Auburn vs South Carolina
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday afternoon for their second SEC road test of the season.
Auburn was led to an 87-82 win over Texas in its SEC road opener by Johni Broome who had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Four other Tigers scored in double-figures.
The Tigers are currently on a seven-game winning streak, which is tied for the sixth-longest active winning streak in the country and tied for the fifth-longest among power conference teams.
South Carolina fell 88-68 to No. 5 Alabama at home on Wednesday night.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network, Kevin Fitzgerald and Pat Bradley will have the call. Tip-off is set for noon CT on Saturday.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks
Auburn leads the all-time series between the two teams 32-19. The Tigers have won eight games in a row against the Gamecocks.
Head Coach Bruce Pearl is 22-6 versus the Gamecocks including 10-4 at Auburn and 8-4 on the road in Columbia).
Key Players to Watch
Star Auburn big man Johni Broome continues to dominate this season. Auburn’s star guard trio of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford has been impressive to watch as well.
6-foot-6 freshman guard Tre Johnson leads Texas in scoring, averaging 19 points per game. 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina in points and rebounds per game, averaging 15.1 and 9.3 respectively.
Other Notes
Lamont Paris was honored as 2024 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the greatest one-season turnaround in program history as South Carolina improved its win total by +15.
Auburn is the third-straight ranked opponent South Carolina has played to open SEC play after setbacks at No. 17 Mississippi State, 85-50, and against No. 5 Alabama, 88-68, at Colonial Life Arena.
Auburn currently leads the country with seven Quad 1 wins against just 1 Quad 1 loss, all of which have been played away from home. Duke, Marquette and Oregon each have five Quad 1 wins. In these games, Auburn has a +11.1 scoring margin. The Tigers are 1-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4 games.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over South Carolina according to FanDuel. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday afternoon.
Spread: Auburn (-16.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-2100) South Carolina (+980)
O/U: 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
» No. 2 Auburn (14-1, 2-0 SEC) travels to South Carolina (10-5, 0-2 SEC) for an early Saturday tilt at noon (CT) / 1 p.m. (ET) in Columbia, S.C. It’s back-to-back road contests for the Tigers as they are coming off an 87-82 road victory at Texas on Tuesday night in Austin, Texas.
» After taking on the Gamecocks, Auburn will return home for a ranked matchup against No. 14 Mississippi State at Neville Arena, before hitting the road again at Georgia.
» Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are the only teams to open SEC play 2-0 and sit atop the league standings.
» The Tigers are currently on a seven-game winning streak, which is tied for the sixth-longest active winning streak in the country and tied for the fifth-longest among power conference teams.
» It is the ninth time the Tigers have won at least seven-straight games over the last eight campaigns including the second time this season after Auburn won its first seven games of the season.
» Auburn currently leads the country with seven Quad 1 wins against just 1 Quad 1 loss, all of which have been played away from home. Duke, Marquette and Oregon each have five Quad 1 wins. In these games, Auburn has a +11.1 scoring margin. The Tigers are 1-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4 games.
» With the win at Texas, head coach Bruce Pearl recorded his 214th career victory at Auburn becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history. One of the deans of the SEC with 17 years combined at Tennessee (6 seasons) and Auburn (11 seasons), Pearl currently ranks No. 11 among active NCAA Division I head coaches in career wins (676) and is 42nd all-time. He is one win from tying Mike Montgomery for 41st.
» Auburn has compiled an all-time record of 662-775 (.461) against SEC competition including a 92-83 mark under Coach Pearl.
» Auburn remains No. 1 in the latest KenPom rankings with one of the nation’s toughest schedules, but No. 2 the last six consecutive weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
A LOOK AT SOUTH CAROLINA
» Auburn is the third-straight ranked opponent South Carolina has played to open SEC play after setbacks at No. 17 Mississippi State, 85-50, and against No. 5 Alabama, 88-68, at Colonial Life Arena.
» In non-conference play, South Carolina went 3-0 versus the ACC, beating Boston College, Virginia Tech and No. 25 Clemson (who beat Kentucky).
» Lamont Paris was honored as 2024 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the greatest one-season turnaround in program history as South Carolina improved its win total by +15.
» South Carolina is led by sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is averaging 15.1 points per game and is second behind Johni Broome in the SEC averaging 9.3 rebounds per game but first shooting 61.8 percent from the floor.
» South Carolina has two other players scoring in double figures including senior guard Jamarii Thomas (12.3 ppg), who was the MEAC Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and a MEAC All-Defensive Team selection at Norfolk State last season as well as senior forward Nick Pringle (10.6 ppg), who transferred from Alabama.
» The Gamecocks rank 16th nationally averaging 25.3 free throw attempts per game and are 29th in free throws made (17.6).
SERIES NOTES
» The Tigers and Gamecocks are meeting for the 52nd time on the hardwood with Auburn leading 32-19 in the all-time series including a 14-9 mark in Columbia.
» The Tigers own an eight-game win streak against South Carolina – Auburn’s longest active winning streak versus any SEC opponent.
» AU has won the last seven games over the Gamecocks by at least 11 points and have won by an average of 19.6 points during its eight-game winning stretch.
» Auburn has won the last three meetings between the two schools in Columbia including an 81-66 road victory on Jan. 21, 2023.
» Head Coach Bruce Pearl is 22-6 versus the Gamecocks including 10-4 at Auburn (8-4 when the Tigers play on the road in Columbia).
» Coach Pearl is also 3-0 versus third-year South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris.