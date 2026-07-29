Former Auburn Star Johni Broome Finds New NBA Home in Latest Trade

Fans continue to see former Auburn Tigers moving around the NBA, and the latest news is certainly among the more interesting transactions in recent months.

Former Auburn star Johni Broome has been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers, per a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday afternoon. According to Charania, the Sixers are trading Broome and a second-round pick for cash considerations.

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading C/F Johni Broome and a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations, sources tell ESPN. The deal allows the 76ers to stay under both first and second aprons while signing LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2026

The announcement comes just days after LeBron James elected to play for Philadelphia next season following several years with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 76ers needed to trade or waive one more player after releasing Dalen Terry to make room to sign James, which prompted them to waive Broome in order to acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Broome was drafted to the 76ers 35th overall in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft last summer, but never truly found a role within the organization. The former Tiger spent most of his rookie campaign with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, where he saw action in 26 games.

He made noise in the G League, though, averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 32.8 minutes per outing. However, his first season in the league was cut short due to a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

Broome only made 11 appearances in the NBA for the 76ers, recording 10 points on 4-for-24 shooting and 16 rebounds in 55 total minutes.

Broome, who now turns his attention to the Clippers, etched his name as one of the best Auburn athletes in school history from 2022-25. He is the second-ever Auburn basketball player to be named an All-American in two consecutive years, joining Chuck Person (1985 and 1986), and he earned National Player of the Year honors from The Sporting News and Field of 68 following a historic senior campaign.

The Plant City, Fla., native was a dominant force down low for the Tigers, becoming just the fourth player in NCAA Division I history to record 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.

Broome also delivered when it mattered most, as he was recognized as the 2025 NCAA South Regional Most Outstanding Player en route to the program’s second-ever Final Four. He averaged 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in postseason action, including the miraculous moment of revival after a scary injury in Atlanta to push the Tigers over Michigan State in the Elite Eight and punch their ticket to San Antonio.

Now, as he makes his trek over to the Golden State, Broome will look to serve as a solid depth piece for the Clippers’ frontcourt. He likely won’t immediately find a starting role, but his G League production and experience with Delaware should help him become a reliable piece who the organization can develop long-term.