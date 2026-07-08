Former Four-Star Auburn Forward Signs with Northeast Conference Program



Another former Auburn Tiger is on the move this summer, as on Tuesday, it was announced that Jahki Howard had committed to transfer from Utah to Long Island University, a program in the Northeast Conference. He has not yet signed.

Jakhi Howard has committed to @LIUAthletics. The transfer from Utah returns to his home state, New York, which is worth mentioning. This feels like the perfect fit to help both sides. Howard becomes the second Power 5 player to sign with LIU in this portal class, following Daquan… https://t.co/GA74ve9rmc — Transfer Tapes (@TransferTapes) July 8, 2026

Howard, a former four-star prospect for the Tigers, was a part of the program’s Final Four run in 2024 and was expected to serve in an expanded role in the 2025 season before he announced his transfer. At 6-foot-7, Howard’s freak athleticism projected him to be a massive difference-maker, but he has yet to find his stride in college thus far.

With the Tigers, Howard appeared in 21 games, averaging 9.1 minutes per appearance with 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.6% shooting. He also threw down a staggering 12 dunks in those 21 games while shooting an impressive 40.9% from beyond the arc.

He transferred to Utah in hopes of finding more playing time, but the Utes surprised him with even less time than he got on the Tigers’ loaded 2024 roster. At Utah, Howard only played in six games, averaging 6.8 minutes per appearance. In that time, he averaged 1.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, over halving his production at Auburn.

Now, Howard is set to suit up for the LIU Sharks, a program that hails from his home state of New York, in hopes of finally developing his athleticism into the Power Four starter he was projected to be out of high school.

Out of high school, Howard played in the Overtime Elite league, a program dedicated to identifying and popularizing top high school talent. He was rated as the 14th-best small forward in the country at the time and, since he played in Georgia, was rated as the sixth-best player from the state.

“Howard is hands down one of the most athletically explosive players in the class of 2024,” 247Sports’ Eric Bossi wrote about Howard at the time. “His ability to catch lobs in any situation on the offensive end or appear from out of nowhere defensively for a monster block sets him apart from others… Bottom line he's got undeniable physical tools and slowly but surely his skill, feel for the game and production are catching up to those athletic gifts.”

Howard is still looking to model himself into something other than a dunk-first player, as he would certainly benefit from playing a more all-around style of basketball. LIU may help with that, and Howard will be looking to make a splash with the Sharks in 2026.

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