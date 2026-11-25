The Auburn Tigers are finally back in the win column after a rough showing in the Players Era 8 tournament, defeating Lipscomb 101-66 on Tuesday night. Paint play and three-point shooting were dominant forces in the matchup, as after a close start, the Tigers pulled away in the second half courtesy of a 27-3 run that spanned six minutes of the period.

Of course, Lipscomb is not exactly the strongest opponent the Tigers have faced this season, and there are much more significant challenges up ahead, but a dominant win is a good sign that, from an execution standpoint, things are trending in the right direction.

There are three major things I took away from this showing–let’s break it down.

Bully Ball

The Tigers were utterly dominant in the paint against a smaller Bisons squad, totaling a whopping 60 points in the paint–their most in eight seasons–compared to Lipscomb’s 14. It wasn’t just the big men getting involved in the paint, either; sure, Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye each had their fair share of dunks, each totaling nine points, but that left 42 paint points for other Tigers to get involved in.

Owen Freeman, who has been quite consistent for the Tigers in a forward role over the past few games, totaled 10 points of his own on perfect 4-for-4 shooting, while tacking on four rebounds, two assists and a block for good measure.

In total, the Tigers scored 10 dunks and 15 layups, a much stronger showing than their previous matchups. Of course, the Tigers had a noticeable size advantage over the Bisons, but different, smaller Tigers consistently were able to produce in the paint as well, a strong sign for the team’s future.

Lock It Down

After a slow defensive start that saw the Bisons drill several threes over the course of the first half, the Tigers found their defensive rhythm, an aspect that head coach Steven Pearl has been emphasizing all season. In total, the Tigers managed to force 18 turnovers and scored 31 points from them, tacking on seven blocks and an impressive 13 steals as well.

One of the biggest defensive standouts in this matchup was George Kimble, who relentlessly picked the pockets of would-be Bison scorers, totaling a ludicrous six steals and a block in just 14 minutes of play. Tahaad Pettiford and Thomas Dowd added two steals each, while Kolby King, Caleb Williams and Kevin Overton each added a steal of their own.

The Tigers have struggled a bit on the defensive end over the course of the season, but perhaps a matchup like this is what they’ve been needing as they look to rebound from a disappointing showing in last week’s tournament.

What Comes Next?

A win over Lipscomb is all well and good, but it’s not exactly the kind of showing that catches the attention of the college basketball world. The Tigers, however, will have plenty of opportunities to reintroduce themselves to a larger audience as the season goes on, starting with next week’s matchup against Clemson.

That game will be crucial for the Tigers, who will need to keep their momentum moving after three early-season losses. Take down the Tigers, and there’s not much in Steven Pearl’s way between then and the Tigers’ next Power Four matchup against Wisconsin, which is scheduled for December 19.

SEC play begins in January, but the Tigers will need to have a strong non-conference record, as well as a good bit of momentum, if they want to be competitive in this year’s league. This win was a great start, but after a weak start to the season, the Tigers now know they won’t be able to rest until April.

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