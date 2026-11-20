

The Auburn Tigers, fresh off a tough at-home loss to No. 12 Arizona, headed to Las Vegas this week for the Players Era 8 tournament, hungry to make a statement in Steven Pearl’s second year at the helm. Instead, they finished sixth of eight teams.

Early on, the Tigers matched up with a strong West Virginia team in a late-night Tuesday night matchup, where they struggled to build offensive momentum on their way to a 76-70 loss. Then, the Tigers took on UNLV on Wednesday, winning 86-71, before falling to Notre Dame, 78-73, in the fifth-place game.

With three games in very quick succession, the Tigers were put to the test, and they learned quite a bit about what to focus on in the future. Let’s break it down.

Free Throws Are Still An Issue

The Tigers struggled quite a bit from the free-throw line last season, but with a roster full of new faces this season, many thought those issues would be alleviated. The Tigers, unfortunately for their fans, seemed to prove the opposite.

In their six-point loss to West Virginia, the Tigers missed nine of their 22 free-throw attempts, while the Mountaineers made 19 of their 23 attempts. Against UNLV, despite the win, the Tigers struggled immensely from the line, making just seven of their 17 attempts, which may have been a warning sign for what would follow the next day.

The Tigers looked quite a bit better for most of the game against Notre Dame, but missed seven free throws down the line–six in a row–in a game that, at the time, was within three points. This, frankly, is inexcusable for any team looking to be competitive in the SEC, or at any level, and Pearl will likely be focusing on that aspect of their game in practice this week.

Owen Freeman Could Be A Solution

The Tigers have struggled to find a big-man setup that works consistently this season, as their two top options, Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye, both stand at over seven feet tall, but each has their trade-offs.

Ngoy is a force to be reckoned with at the rim and in the paint, but struggles to keep up with the pace of the game and is virtually a non-threat when scoring from outside the paint, while Oboye is more consistent on offense and paces the floor better, but isn’t nearly as consistent defensively.

The solution could very well be a rotation that involves quite a bit more of Owen Freeman, as the Creighton transfer is, by far, the best offensive player of the three by production, even if the Tigers have to sacrifice a bit of height to utilize him. Even with the height loss, though, Freeman is still quite effective on defense, managing three blocks and a steal against Notre Dame, when he had the most minutes.

Snap the Skid

The Tigers have won just one of their last four games after losing to Arizona, West Virginia and Notre Dame, all in the span of just six days. Of course, it’s tough to go match up with solid teams so soon after a physical matchup like they had against Arizona, but the Tigers still need to prove that they can snap this losing skid if they want to be competitive this season.

Up next for the group is a matchup that should not bring much trouble, as the Tigers will host Lipscomb in an at-home game on Tuesday, with five days of rest separating tip-off from their recent loss, but the group has also shown a propensity to allow smaller-market teams to create quite a bit of momentum, especially in early and mid-game scenarios.

An ideal look for the Tigers, who many are already predicting to land in the NIT again, would be a dominant win over the Bisons, in which there isn’t any room for questioning the outcome of the game, before heading to Clemson the following Tuesday and sealing that matchup with a strong win.

After that, the Tigers should get a bit of a break, as their next Power Four opponent wouldn’t come until December 19th, with three smaller games separating the two matchups. However, if things get dicey against Lipscomb or Clemson, losing streaks may prove to be a major factor for this team’s production, a dangerous habit for any team looking to make its way back to the NCAA Tournament.

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