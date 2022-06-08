Skip to main content

Jabari Smith stays steady, Walker Kessler falls in latest NBA mock draft

Jabari Smith goes first overall and Walker Kessler slides in latest NBA mock draft.

Jabari Smith is as close to the consensus number one pick as you'll find at this part of the NBA draft process. However, when looking at the other Auburn basketball star, there are differing opinions on where Walker Kessler should be selected. 

In the latest NBA mock draft on Yahoo Sports, Krysten Peek projects the Orlando Magic will select Smith with the first overall selection. Peek projects Kessler to fall to the 28th overall pick and land with the Golden State Warriors. 

Peek wrote the following about Smith making sense with the top pick. 

Smith is still the safest option at No. 1 and has interviewed incredibly well for teams at the top. He's not the consensus overall top pick in the draft, but his upside is incredible with his 3-point shooting (averaging 42% from deep) and his footwork in the paint.

Smith proved he was one of, if not the best shooter in college basketball last season and he could step on the floor and help the Magic on day one. 

She didn't include any analysis about Kessler landing with the Warriors as a late first-round pick but it could only mean great things for Kessler. The Warriors draft incredibly well and he could be slowly worked into minutes at the pace that could best set him up for his career moving forward. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Jabari Smith stays steady, Walker Kessler falls in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Ranking Auburn football's nine transfer portal additions

By Andrew Stefaniak20 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler selected in the first round in Sports Illustrated's latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Zach Calzada looks great throwing the football in offseason workout

By Zac BlackerbyJun 7, 2022
Auburn Tigers player Nate LaRue (28) foul tips the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball beats UCLA 11-4, advances to Super Regional

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 6, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson talks with his team before Auburn takes on Florida State during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over UCLA

By Andrew StefaniakJun 6, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn star Tank Bigsby listed among 247 Sports' top ten returning running backs

By Lance DaweJun 6, 2022