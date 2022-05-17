Best scenarios for Jabari Smith in the NBA Draft Lottery

Skip to main content

Best scenarios for Jabari Smith in Tuesday NBA Draft Lottery

Here are the best cases for former Auburn forward Jabari Smith in Tuesdays lottery.

On Tuesday May 17 th at 7pm central time on ESPN, the NBA draft lottery will give us a much more conclusive idea to where Jabari Smith Jr will end up in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

Let's take a look at some of the best cases for former Auburn forward Jabari Smith in Tuesdays lottery.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons all have a tie for the highest odds to get the number one overall pick with a 14% chance. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers sit right behind them with the Thunder at 12.5% and the Pacers at a 10.5% chance. All five of those teams are the five teams I listed in my Five Best Locations for Smith” article.

As I wrote in my “2022 NBA Mock Draft” as well as I said on “The Jungle Show” I think no matter who will get the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, they will select Smith. He is the most refined player in this draft at his size and length. Smith can immediately impact and start for any of those five teams listed with top odds in the lottery. 

Apr 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas talks with forward Usman Garuba (16) during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last year despite their second overall pick in last year’s NBA draft in Jalen Green having a tremendous rookie campaign. The odds are tied for the highest for Houston to land the number one pick and I think going to play alongside Jalen Green, Christain Wood, John Wall and more in Houston after being selected first would be the best scenario for Smith.

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) shoots in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Another good scenario for Smith would be if the Magic land the first pick in the lottery and select him to fit right into their young core of players like Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Mo Bamba and others. The Magic are still looking for that guy to take them back to further than the first round in the playoffs where they haven't been since 2010 with Dwight Howard.

We will find out a lot about who could go where in the NBA draft in the coming weeks and it all starts Tuesday night in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Best scenarios for Jabari Smith in the NBA Draft Lottery

By Lance Dawejust now
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin shares his teams summer workout plan

By Andrew Stefaniak13 hours ago
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) against the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football: Looking at Craig McDonald's defensive rating

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn Football coach Bryan Harsin shares his thoughts as the Tigers head into summer

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Quarterback target Brock Glenn gives top five, talks tie to Auburn

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates a series win over Alabama.
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins an abbreviated series against Alabama

By Lindsay Crosby23 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football adds safety Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

By Zac BlackerbyMay 16, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football adds Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

By Zac BlackerbyMay 14, 2022