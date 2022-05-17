Best scenarios for Jabari Smith in the NBA Draft Lottery

On Tuesday May 17 th at 7pm central time on ESPN, the NBA draft lottery will give us a much more conclusive idea to where Jabari Smith Jr will end up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Let's take a look at some of the best cases for former Auburn forward Jabari Smith in Tuesdays lottery.

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons all have a tie for the highest odds to get the number one overall pick with a 14% chance. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers sit right behind them with the Thunder at 12.5% and the Pacers at a 10.5% chance. All five of those teams are the five teams I listed in my “Five Best Locations for Smith” article. As I wrote in my “2022 NBA Mock Draft” as well as I said on “The Jungle Show” I think no matter who will get the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, they will select Smith. He is the most refined player in this draft at his size and length. Smith can immediately impact and start for any of those five teams listed with top odds in the lottery. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports The Houston Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last year despite their second overall pick in last year’s NBA draft in Jalen Green having a tremendous rookie campaign. The odds are tied for the highest for Houston to land the number one pick and I think going to play alongside Jalen Green, Christain Wood, John Wall and more in Houston after being selected first would be the best scenario for Smith. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Another good scenario for Smith would be if the Magic land the first pick in the lottery and select him to fit right into their young core of players like Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Mo Bamba and others. The Magic are still looking for that guy to take them back to further than the first round in the playoffs where they haven't been since 2010 with Dwight Howard.

We will find out a lot about who could go where in the NBA draft in the coming weeks and it all starts Tuesday night in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube