Johni Broome, Auburn Tigers Becoming National Brand in College Basketball
After decades of just being nationally known as a football power, Johni Broome helped turn Auburn Basketball into a national brand.
The Tigers' forward/center was named SEC Player of the Year by the coaches and the AP and is co-favorite along with Duke's Cooper Flagg for National Player of the Year honors.
Auburn spent much of the season as the No. 1 team and are considered one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.
Broome's Play Raises Auburn Basketball National Profile
Who would have thought that a transfer from Morehead State would serve as a transformative player in Auburn history? Granted, the Tigers reached the Final Four without Broome in 2019. However, despite the regular season success, Auburn has won just two NCAA Tournament games since.
Broome's play and recognition widens Auburn's horizons, giving them something they've never enjoyed: a national program. Now, the Plains are home to the team that many believe will win the national championship, crowning the program as a member of basketball's elite.
Nationwide Exposure
Last week, C4 Energy signed Broome to a lucrative endorsement deal. Granted, NIL deals look like a dime a dozen, but few players get actual endorsements on the national stage joining NFL stars Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons and CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.
Many of the C4 Energy drink consumers may not know who Broome was, but now they also know him and his school. The season acted as a snowball building momentum with Broome cashing in on his success at Auburn.
"College basketball is all about that energy, whether on the court, in the locker room, or in the stands," said Broome in a statement. "Which is why I’m excited to officially announce that I’m a part of the C4 Bracket Breakers Squad. C4 Energy is a game-changer because it’s built for athletes like me, giving me a boost to outlast my opponents and make every play really count.”
The Long Road
The reserved Floridian became a pitchman. Now, step aside from the endorsement quote for a second. A decade ago, Bruce Pearl inherited a program that looked like a wasteland. It took three seasons, pretty much a recruiting class shelf life to rebuild the program.
The days of Chris Porter dunking all over the television felt like generations ago to the fanbase. In all honesty, the basketball program faded in the background. Through painstaking recruiting and the use of forward thinking, the Tigers look like a perennial contender.
Coast to Coast
Over the last three seasons the Tigers made it a crucial point to schedule nationally-recognizable teams for non-conference schedules. Duke, UNC, Ohio State, and Indiana all faced off against the Tigers in the last two seasons. As a result, the ability to recruit from different regions of the country becomes a valid option.
Plus with the transfer portal, drawing talent from across the basketball world that can immediately step in and contribute becomes a valuable tool in the arsenal of any successful program. With the game moving from a recruit and develop to a recruit and possibly retain model, Auburn will continue to grab the best players to fit what Bruce Pearl wants.
Johni Broome started his collegiate career under the cover of the Ohio Valley Conference, away from the spotlight. Now, he became a known talent in basketball circles, raising his visibility and that of Auburn as well.