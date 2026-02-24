Kentucky's Mark Pope Fined for Blasting Officiating After Auburn Loss

The Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky, 75-74, on Saturday night in Neville Arena, but ramifications of the postgame aftermath are still unfolding.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has been issued a fine of $25,000 by the SEC, according to a release from the league office on Tuesday, for to comments he made after the game regarding the officiating.

NEW: The SEC has fined Kentucky's Mark Pope $25,000 for his conduct and comments about the officiating against Auburn.



“Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, they can’t. I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us,” Pope said on Saturday.https://t.co/gvtCcdJG4O pic.twitter.com/YCs5qjXXwZ — On3 (@On3) February 24, 2026

He was also issued a public reprimand from the conference, which is essentially an official statement directed toward an individual from a governing or regulatory body, detailing areas of wrongdoing and/or misconduct.

“University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach Mark Pope has been issued a public reprimand and fined $25,000 by the Southeastern Conference for post-game conduct and comments related to officiating following the Wildcats’ game at Auburn University on February 21,” the release said.

“The comments violated SEC Bylaw 10.5.3 (Sportsmanship) and the SEC Commissioner’s Regulation regarding Public Criticism of Officials, which prohibit coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications,” the release continued.

The fine and reprimand came after harsh words from Pope about the officiating in the postgame press conference, during which he expressed his displeasure with the foul call on Kentucky guard Colin Chandler in the closing stages of the contest.

“Well, we’re not allowed to talk about the referees, but you guys saw it, and I think sometimes it’s just super personal,” Pope said. “And so I’m not allowed to comment on the referees. I won’t comment on the referees. It's unfortunate that, you know, it’s just unfortunate. It didn’t cost us the game. We’re in control of the game, so, you know, we’ll find ways to go win.”

After two made free throws by Tahaad Pettiford to cut the deficit to 74-73 late in Saturday’s game, Chandler was whistled for an offensive foul on the inbound pass with just over 14 seconds remaining.



Kevin Overton drew the foul as Chandler extended his arm while trying to garner separation, handing the ball right back to Auburn and giving the Tigers an opportunity in the final seconds. Obviously, the foul call ultimately led to a game-winning putback bucket by sophomore Elyjah Freeman, leading Pope to make some emotional remarks in (and after) the postgame press conference.

Pope was asked for more insight on the next question by a different reporter, during which he became much more animated than in his previous answer.

“We refuse to give control to people that are outside of our program,” Pope said on his message to his players after the game. “Regardless of how personal it might get or how bad it might get, we refuse to give control to fans, to give control to anybody else associated with this game. Regardless of how blatantly people are trying to make this not happen, we refuse to.”

This wasn’t the worst of his verbalizations, though, as Pope continued making his frustration known even after he exited the media room.

Directly after Pope left the press conference, he was caught making some interesting claims to Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart down the hallway about the officiating.

“Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, screw ‘em. I did not say a word about how they cheated us,” Pope said.

Mark Pope as he left the postgame podium:



"Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, screw 'em. I did not say a WORD about how they cheated us" 😳



(🎥: @mikegittens) pic.twitter.com/pMKHpo39DO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 22, 2026

There’s much controversy since the game over the call, particularly in Kentucky’s corner of social media, and some have been referencing other moments in which an Auburn player wasn’t called for a push-off earlier in the contest.

However, it’s about time Auburn gets a call to go its way in a big moment. It certainly seemed to be the correct call, but in several Auburn sports thus far this academic year, the Tigers have simply been on the wrong side of SEC officiating too frequently.

Whether you consider the overturned game-winner at the buzzer against Texas A&M in January, or even the egregious string of calls (and no-calls) on the gridiron at Oklahoma in September, Saturday’s outcome was definitely refreshing for Auburn fans.