Former Auburn Tiger Keyshawn Hall Signs NBA Deal

Former Auburn Tiger forward Keyshawn Hall may have gone undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, but that does not mean his basketball career is over. In fact, on Thursday morning, the former Tiger signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat.

Big Guard is rockin’ with the Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BWtUsxcm9l — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) June 25, 2026

NBA deals can be confusing, between two-way deals, Exhibit 10 deals and the like, but all Hall’s contract means is that he is signed for one year with no contract guarantee, and will receive an invite to a training camp to be reevaluated there.

From there, Hall could earn a two-way deal, meaning he can play for both the Heat and their G-League affiliate, or even a full-time deal with the Heat, not unlike the one former Tiger Dylan Cardwell currently has with the Sacramento Kings.

Hall played at four different programs over his four years of eligibility, ending his career with a stint with the Tigers. Out of high school, Hall did not have a star classification and chose to commit to UNLV for his freshman season.

At UNLV, Hall averaged 10.8 minutes per game over 18 games played, with 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists on average over that time. After his freshman season, though, he departed UNLV for greener pastures, this time at George Mason.

At George Mason, Hall’s production spiked into a form Tiger fans are more familiar with, as over 29 games and 28 starts, Hall averaged 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his game average of 30.6 minutes per game.

After getting his first taste of college basketball as a starter, Hall departed once again, this time for UCF, where he started all 33 games he played in. Over an average of 33.4 minutes per game, Hall managed to put up an average of 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Hall, now a four-star transfer piece, decided to make one final stop in his collegiate career, committing to Auburn for his senior season. With the Tigers, Hall had his best season to date, starting all 36 of the games he played in, averaging 33.6 minutes per game.

In those 33.6 minutes, Hall averaged a career-high 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, all of which were career highs except rebounds, which tied his junior season at UCF. Interestingly, almost all of Hall’s stats improved yearly, which bodes well for his future in the NBA.

The Tigers already have a few players that are currently in the NBA and making an impact–Dylan Cardwell and Walker Kessler come to mind–and Hall now has a chance to be the next name in an ever-growing list of former Tigers to make an impact on the Association.

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